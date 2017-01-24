7 stunning bathrooms to shower you with ideas

Today, we are dealing with our most intimate space in the house – the bathroom.
This is the one room in the house where we truly find peace. It allows us time by ourselves, where we can regenerate and relax after a long day at work. Whether you prefer to relax in a bathtub or have a hot shower, the bathroom is the space where we clear the body and mind.
The sound of running water, the smell of perfume or a refreshing shower gel can certainly give us all something to smile about. If our bathroom is aesthetically pleasing, the feeling of relaxation is even better!
Often, people opt for showers in stead of baths because of its practical advantages. A shower usually takes up less space in a room and it uses up less water. It also takes much quicker!
This is why today at homify, we have put together some fantastic bathrooms that are all equipped with showers. They will inspire and delight today!
This bathroom incorporates the surrounding landscape into its beautiful design, allowing the gorgeous green exterior to gently play a role through the large, glass windows.
Due to the dominance of wood, this room features a slightly rustic touch with very modern and contemporary finishes.
The huge shower invites relaxation and rejuvenation while the white brick walls, transparent glass and green environment bring a harmony and lightness to the room.
Who would not want to relax in this room, enjoying the surrounds?
This is a room you could spend hours in!
Designed by professionals Sky Gallery it is an all-in-one package, creating a space purely for wellness and relaxation. Not only does this bathroom feature a bathroom but it also features a built-in sauna!
The stone cladding and ceramic elements give this room a distinctive design that is unrivaled.
The shower fits rather unobtrusively in the left corner of the room.
This design is in stark contrast to the one we saw before. While there are views through the window, they lead to the rest of the house. While you can't see in through this glass from the other side, from this side it is completely transparent.
This is very quirky, creating the feeling of space without compromising on privacy. It also allows natural light to flow through the bathroom.
The glass shower adds to the look and feel of this design, while the decor is simple and elegant. This is truly a modern bathroom!
Here we come across another very modern bathroom. The Italian shower divides the room, while the floor tiles remain the same on both sides.
The combination of sober tones and bright colours enhance the natural light that flows through the small window, creating unity and simplicity in this space.
The black mosaic tiles add an edgy touch to the room above the sink and in the shower.
A bathroom in the middle of the bedroom?
Yes, that's what we are seeing in this design!
The recessed niche in the bedroom wall space has been created and a shower has been installed in it. The shower has been coated with industrial chic concrete.
Overall, the design is very simple and clear. It also brings some intimacy and romance to the large bedroom.
Here we come across another example of a shower, with a completely different design.
The shower walls are completely covered with mosaic tiles, in shades of blue and white.The glass doors, which separate this area from the rest of the bathroom, attract very little attention. This makes the shower itself the star of the show!
We end off our exploration of bathrooms with this open and tranquil space. This room features a shower that is combined with a bath tub, giving residents a choice depending on their mood.
If you have enough space in your bathroom, this is a great option.
The large window and abundance of natural light in the bathroom has also allowed the designers to opt for dark wood for the floors, giving this room a sophisticated elegance.
This is a bathroom that invites you to linger!
