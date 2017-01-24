Your browser is out-of-date.

7 stunning bathrooms to shower you with ideas

Leigh Leigh
Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style bathroom
Today, we are dealing with our most intimate space in the house – the bathroom. 

This is the one room in the house where we truly find peace. It allows us time by ourselves, where we can regenerate and relax after a long day at work. Whether you prefer to relax in a bathtub or have a hot shower, the bathroom is the space where we clear the body and mind. 

The sound of running water, the smell of perfume or a refreshing shower gel can certainly give us all something to smile about. If our bathroom is aesthetically pleasing, the feeling of relaxation is even better!

Often, people opt for showers in stead of baths because of its practical advantages. A shower usually takes up less space in a room and it uses up less water. It also takes much quicker!

This is why today at homify, we have put together some fantastic bathrooms that are all equipped with showers. They will inspire and delight today!

1. Let nature flow into the design

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style bathroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

This bathroom incorporates the surrounding landscape into its beautiful design, allowing the gorgeous green exterior to gently play a role through the large, glass windows.

Due to the dominance of wood, this room features a slightly rustic touch with very modern and contemporary finishes. 

The huge shower invites relaxation and rejuvenation while the white brick walls, transparent glass and green environment bring a harmony and lightness to the room.

Who would not want to relax in this room, enjoying the surrounds?

2. Bathroom with a shower and a sauna

ЖК "Воробьевы Горы", Sky Gallery Sky Gallery Asian style bathroom
Sky Gallery

Sky Gallery
Sky Gallery
Sky Gallery

This is a room you could spend hours in!

Designed by professionals Sky Gallery it is an all-in-one package, creating a space purely for wellness and relaxation. Not only does this bathroom feature a bathroom but it also features a built-in sauna!

The stone cladding and ceramic elements give this room a distinctive design that is unrivaled. 

The shower fits rather unobtrusively in the left corner of the room. 

3. Looking inside

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores BathroomDecoration
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

This design is in stark contrast to the one we saw before. While there are views through the window, they lead to the rest of the house. While you can't see in through this glass from the other side, from this side it is completely transparent.

This is very quirky, creating the feeling of space without compromising on privacy. It also allows natural light to flow through the bathroom. 

The glass shower adds to the look and feel of this design, while the decor is simple and elegant. This is truly a modern bathroom!

4. Bathroom of modernity

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Here we come across another very modern bathroom. The Italian shower divides the room, while the floor tiles remain the same on both sides.

The combination of sober tones and bright colours enhance the natural light that flows through the small window, creating unity and simplicity in this space.

The black mosaic tiles add an edgy touch to the room above the sink and in the shower.

5. Minimalist shower in the middle of the room

Appartamento a Monteverde, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Minimalist style bathroom
zero6studio – Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio – Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

A bathroom in the middle of the bedroom?

Yes, that's what we are seeing in this design!

The recessed niche in the bedroom wall space has been created and a shower has been installed in it. The shower has been coated with industrial chic concrete.

Overall, the design is very simple and clear. It also brings some intimacy and romance to the large bedroom.

6. Mosaic shower

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Here we come across another example of a shower, with a completely different design.

The shower walls are completely covered with mosaic tiles, in shades of blue and white.The glass doors, which separate this area from the rest of the bathroom, attract very little attention. This makes the shower itself the star of the show!

7. Combination of a shower and a tub

KOLEJOWA, KAEL Architekci KAEL Architekci Modern bathroom Wood Brown
KAEL Architekci

KAEL Architekci
KAEL Architekci
KAEL Architekci

We end off our exploration of bathrooms with this open and tranquil space. This room features a shower that is combined with a bath tub, giving residents a choice depending on their mood. 

If you have enough space in your bathroom, this is a great option.

The large window and abundance of natural light in the bathroom has also allowed the designers to opt for dark wood for the floors, giving this room a sophisticated elegance. 

This is a bathroom that invites you to linger!

Also have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends for more inspiration.

Which bathroom would you choose for your home?

