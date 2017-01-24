7 stunning bathrooms to shower you with ideas

Today, we are dealing with our most intimate space in the house – the bathroom.

This is the one room in the house where we truly find peace. It allows us time by ourselves, where we can regenerate and relax after a long day at work. Whether you prefer to relax in a bathtub or have a hot shower, the bathroom is the space where we clear the body and mind.

The sound of running water, the smell of perfume or a refreshing shower gel can certainly give us all something to smile about. If our bathroom is aesthetically pleasing, the feeling of relaxation is even better!

Often, people opt for showers in stead of baths because of its practical advantages. A shower usually takes up less space in a room and it uses up less water. It also takes much quicker!

This is why today at homify, we have put together some fantastic bathrooms that are all equipped with showers. They will inspire and delight today!