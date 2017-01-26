All tucked in: 4 steps to a perfectly-made bed

Styling your bed is a lot like styling yourself! Use layers to give the look depth and flair. Layering makes your bed cozier and more practical. Just like how you take your jacket off when the cool spring turns to summer, you can take off your extra bedspread when it starts getting warm at night.

Layer your bed with linens, sheets, bedspreads, and pillows. It helps you keep cozy and comfortable year round and looks more stylish.