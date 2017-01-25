Your browser is out-of-date.

Expand your home in 12 unique ways

Justwords Justwords
Garden Room , Garden Affairs Ltd Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden
Need some extra space and planning to call in architects or builders to build a home extension for you? Remember that it can turn into a very expensive project, when you have to pay for the contractor, subcontractors and labour. Instead, if you have some space available in your garden or yard, you can build yourself a stylish outhouse, a mortgage helper or a gazebo-style structure inexpensively. To get inspired, take a look at these 12 images and decide which one suits your budget and taste.

1. The mortgage helper

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

Warm wood, glass and dark grey touches have combined to create this quirky and cosy L-shaped cottage. Use it for relaxing, pursuing hobbies, entertaining friends or simply as a summer home. This quirky little Granny cottage sits at the back of a huge green space that's ready for any garden design you can imagine. The home itself is a gem built by the U.K.-based general contractors Blackstone, who combined simplicity with high quality detail in this design.

2. A busy work-from-home office

Contemporary Garden Office Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office
Garden Affairs Ltd

Contemporary Garden Office

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

If you work from home and need peace and quiet to concentrate, this bold and modern garden house is apt for you. Tall glass windows will ensure refreshing views as well.

3. Need your own workshop?

Pioneer 2 - Garden Shed with Canopy/Log Store Garden Affairs Ltd Modern garage/shed Wood White shed,pioneer,slanted roof,modern,store,luxury,premium
Garden Affairs Ltd

Pioneer 2 – Garden Shed with Canopy/Log Store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

Store all your tools, equipment and DIY household items in this quaint barn-style shed. The roof extends more on the right to create a shaded spot.

4. Is gardening your passion?

Iroko Box homify Modern garage/shed Wood Wood effect box,cube,storage,shed,modern,flat roof,wood effect,luxury
homify

Iroko Box

homify
homify
homify

This mini-greenhouse rendered in wood and translucent glass will be perfect for growing cuttings and experimenting.

5. Just for the peace

Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood White summerhouse,entertaining,seating,long windows,cedar,white,quality,garden,room,relaxing,sublime
Garden Affairs Ltd

Summerhouse

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

A garden house with all the usual comforts but minus the noise and distraction can be awesome for relaxing, meditating or indulging in a quiet hobby. The rusticity of a tiled roof contrasts the modern glass doors nicely.

6. Bonding with nature

Octagonal Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Country style garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Octagonal Summerhouse

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

This quiet little garden house in pastel green and grey merges well with the natural surroundings and can become your cosy and private yoga retreat!

7. A studio for your hobbies

Log Cabin Garden Affairs Ltd Colonial style garden Wood White summerhouse,log cabin,white,pure,studio,city garden,extra space,beautiful,quality,premium,luxury,hobby
Garden Affairs Ltd

Log Cabin

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

If you have some creative hobbies but not enough space to practise them in your house, then a detached studio is a great idea.

8. For fun and games

Contemporary Garden Building Garden Affairs Ltd Modern Garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Contemporary Garden Building

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

A small and pretty outhouse in the garden can serve the purpose of a game room easily. This way, you can save your home from noise and clutter.

9. For guests and parties

Garden Room , Garden Affairs Ltd Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden
Garden Affairs Ltd

Garden Room

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

Does your home lack sufficient space for guests, your children’s friends or house parties? Then a stylish guesthouse in the garden can come to your help admirably.

10. A pretty little guesthouse

Accommodation Pods, Armadilla Pods Armadilla Pods Scandinavian style bedroom
Armadilla Pods

Accommodation Pods

Armadilla Pods
Armadilla Pods
Armadilla Pods

This unusually shaped wooden garden home is just what you need to wow your guests! Credit goes to the suppliers of decks, patios and outdoor enclosures at Armadilla Pods.

11. Who doesn’t want a teahouse?

Oval Summerhouse homify Colonial style garden Tiles Yellow summerhouse,garden,seating,garden room,entertain,outdoor,friends,party,oval,premium,quality,luxury
homify

Oval Summerhouse

homify
homify
homify

If you are someone who loves hosting elaborate teas with friends or starting a sewing or knitting workshop, then this picturesque teahouse will surely appeal to you.

12. Do you run a business from home?

Garden Office Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office Wood Blue office,teenage den,studio,guesthouse,log cabin,garden,blue,white,summerhouse,seaside,premium,quality
Garden Affairs Ltd

Garden Office

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

Then this practical and bright office in the garden will help you in countless ways. Keep work and pleasure separate literally!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

