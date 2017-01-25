Expand your home in 12 unique ways

Need some extra space and planning to call in architects or builders to build a home extension for you? Remember that it can turn into a very expensive project, when you have to pay for the contractor, subcontractors and labour. Instead, if you have some space available in your garden or yard, you can build yourself a stylish outhouse, a mortgage helper or a gazebo-style structure inexpensively. To get inspired, take a look at these 12 images and decide which one suits your budget and taste.
Warm wood, glass and dark grey touches have combined to create this quirky and cosy L-shaped cottage. Use it for relaxing, pursuing hobbies, entertaining friends or simply as a summer home. This quirky little Granny cottage sits at the back of a huge green space that's ready for any garden design you can imagine. The home itself is a gem built by the U.K.-based general contractors Blackstone, who combined simplicity with high quality detail in this design.
If you work from home and need peace and quiet to concentrate, this bold and modern garden house is apt for you. Tall glass windows will ensure refreshing views as well.
Store all your tools, equipment and DIY household items in this quaint barn-style shed. The roof extends more on the right to create a shaded spot.
This mini-greenhouse rendered in wood and translucent glass will be perfect for growing cuttings and experimenting.
A garden house with all the usual comforts but minus the noise and distraction can be awesome for relaxing, meditating or indulging in a quiet hobby. The rusticity of a tiled roof contrasts the modern glass doors nicely.
This quiet little garden house in pastel green and grey merges well with the natural surroundings and can become your cosy and private yoga retreat!
If you have some creative hobbies but not enough space to practise them in your house, then a detached studio is a great idea.
A small and pretty outhouse in the garden can serve the purpose of a game room easily. This way, you can save your home from noise and clutter.
Does your home lack sufficient space for guests, your children’s friends or house parties? Then a stylish guesthouse in the garden can come to your help admirably.
This unusually shaped wooden garden home is just what you need to wow your guests! Credit goes to the suppliers of decks, patios and outdoor enclosures at Armadilla Pods.
If you are someone who loves hosting elaborate teas with friends or starting a sewing or knitting workshop, then this picturesque teahouse will surely appeal to you.
Then this practical and bright office in the garden will help you in countless ways. Keep work and pleasure separate literally!
