A sophisticated suburban home with plans

Today on homify, we'll explore a family home designed by the team at Home Concepts in Poland.
As we examine a rendering of this home from the outside in, we will see how comfort, functionality and style have all been considered, while a very refreshing and timeless look and feel is executed throughout.
The extensive and roomy shape of the building also allowed the designers to conveniently arrange the rooms of the house. In fact, we will see how the kitchen, dining room and living rooms paces all work in harmony with one another. There is a fireplace located in a separate area too. All of these rooms lead out onto a spacious terrace, naturally extending the living area.
It also features a double garage and enough space for a four to five person family.
Today's project is a wonderful example of how beauty and practicality can work in harmony with one another. You'll also see how natural light plays a big role in creating a perfect home.
From the outside, we can see how classic, homely and stylish this architecture is.
The home is grand in size, but features subtle, neutral tones throughout the facade. The abundance of glass windows and doors is evident from the get go, ensuring that this home receives plenty of sunlight.
From this angle, we have a clear view of the double-garage, which neatly packages the exterior space. The neatly organised and arranged garden enhances the stylish home. Have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.
Here we can see, as promised, how the dining room and living room spills out onto the spacious terrace complete with a swimming pool and a wooden deck! This is the perfect area for entertaining friends and family, relaxing in the fresh air and enjoying the sunshine. Don't you love the savvy sun loungers?
We can also see how there is a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces. The upstairs even features a spacious balcony, where the family can enjoy a more private outdoor space.
The garden plays just as much of a role on this side of the house as it did in the front.
The interior spaces of the home feature neutral, earthy and warm materials, tones and colours.
The living room makes use of wooden furniture as well as a wooden wall, which brings a very homely touch to an otherwise pristine grey and white environment.
We can also see how the designers have introduced pot plants and flowers into the space, connecting the home to the nature that surrounds it.
In the simple, modern and classic dining room, we can see how sunlight flows into the home through the large glass windows and doors. However the designers have ensured that blinds and curtains allow for privacy and light-control if need be.
The dining room is a wonderful example of how functionality and design collide. A trendy lamp hangs over the dining room table, bringing a very trendy and stylish touch to the space. It also gives this room a beautiful soft glow in the evenings, while allowing family and friends to see what they are eating.
The modern kitchen is predominantly white, ensuring that this space looks pristine and clean, while remaining practical and functional.
A wooden kitchen bar provides a little space where family and friends can gather around for a casual cup of coffee or glass of wine.
Are all-white kitchens something that appeals to you? Have a look at these 10 all-white kitchens for inspiration.
The bathroom is just as gorgeous and functional as the rest of the house, featuring neutral tones and edgy, black glass.
Again you will see how minimalism plays a role, where only the most functional and necessary of items are on display. The designers have achieved this by opting for smart storage solutions, keeping personal products neatly out of sight.
Don't you love the simple yet industrial chic lamps that hang down from the ceiling?
In this image, we can see what the designers had in mind before construction even began!
Architectural plans are a wonderful tool, helping the home owner, builder and architect speak the same language when it comes to what the final product will look like.
Here we can see how the ground floor all fits together, from the garage through to the living spaces.
In this image, we can see how upper floor of the home is designed, with each bedroom having its own, private nook. You can also see which ways the doors open and how the bathroom fits into the design.
If you have enjoyed exploring this home, you'll love this one too: 4 Modern Houses With Floor Plans You Can Copy.