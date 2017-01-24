A sophisticated suburban home with plans

Today on homify, we'll explore a family home designed by the team at Home Concepts in Poland.

As we examine a rendering of this home from the outside in, we will see how comfort, functionality and style have all been considered, while a very refreshing and timeless look and feel is executed throughout.

The extensive and roomy shape of the building also allowed the designers to conveniently arrange the rooms of the house. In fact, we will see how the kitchen, dining room and living rooms paces all work in harmony with one another. There is a fireplace located in a separate area too. All of these rooms lead out onto a spacious terrace, naturally extending the living area.

It also features a double garage and enough space for a four to five person family.

Today's project is a wonderful example of how beauty and practicality can work in harmony with one another. You'll also see how natural light plays a big role in creating a perfect home.