So long Hygge, embrace Lagom: The style trend of 2017

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Bright and Modern Kitchen - Merrill Ave, STUDIO Z STUDIO Z Kitchen
Dominant interior design styles are aligning with new trends in health and sustainability this year as the decor style known as Lagom takes centre stage. If you've found yourself focusing on mindfulness, sustainability, and contentment as you formulated your New Year's resolutions, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the just enough Lagom aesthetic. Find out why interior design professionals everywhere love this smart, fresh trend!

Hearing about Lagom for the first time? The term has been around for centuries, translated from Swedish into an assortment of meanings revolving around just enough, sufficient, adequate, reasonable and in balance. And it's not just the Swedes who've got a single word to describe that mindful just enough way of being – there are similar words in Russian, Finnish, Turkish, Albanian, and even Ancient Greek (for the vocabulary nuts out there, the Greek term is Cleobulus, meaning moderation is best.) 

No matter your culture or language, one thing is a fact: there's always a point when enough is simply enough. No matter your language, sustainability and resourcefulness are crucial elements of a healthy and balanced life. Explore these Lagom-minded styles as they incorporate furniture and decor that's beautiful but not boastful, fun but not frilly, and always functionally minded with a deep appreciation for sustainability -  this style is all about quality over quantity. Leading a mindful and balanced lifestyle is always in vogue!

​Beautifully balanced

Main Kitchen Line with Marble Backsplash STUDIO Z Kitchen
STUDIO Z

Main Kitchen Line with Marble Backsplash

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

One interpretation of Lagom draws on the idea of being in balance. This beautifully balanced design uses a strong symmetrical layout to bring an equal weight to both sides of this kitchen. You'll notice that the stove and vent are located in the center of the set of blue cabinets, with a matching wall mounted light on either side. Likewise, three hanging bulbs find their center directly over the kitchen sink.

​Reasonable

Dining Room STUDIO Z Scandinavian style dining room
STUDIO Z

Dining Room

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

Lagom styles pay attention to reason in their design – no need to overwhelm the senses with frills, baubles, trinkets, and a heap of pillows and throws. In this example, colour has been used sparingly, mostly reserved for the big red couch, abstract art, and a few decorative pieces here and there. With the rest of the home kept in simple neutrals, this design is an example of using just enough colour, which achieves an energizing effect without confusing the space.

​Living little

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Having just enough may mean that some downsizing is in order: in this kitchen, a miniature breakfast nook is all these residents need for a cheerful cup of morning coffee. This practical detail has utilitarian origins, and doesn't go over the top in any aspect – a few hanging bulbs, lightweight chairs, simple white and wood table (and of course, coffee!).

​Sufficiency

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

There are close ties between the just enough concept of sufficiency and the topic of self-sufficiency. Having a well-equipped, practical kitchen like this one encourages cooking meals at home, which can lead to an increased sense of self-sufficiency and satisfaction with your health and lifestyle.

​Lagom living room

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Playing with Scandinavian and mid-century style, this Lagom layout makes a simple statement with minimal furniture and lightweight constructions that leave plenty of negative space.

​Sustainable

森を臨むコートハウス, 長浜信幸建築設計事務所 Living room
長浜信幸建築設計事務所

長浜信幸建築設計事務所
長浜信幸建築設計事務所
長浜信幸建築設計事務所

Elements like this wood burning stove and innovative use of space contribute to a Lagom aesthetic. This layout keeps things smart and simple by housing the heating element (using renewable energy) very close to the seating area, requiring little heat production to create a cozy atmosphere.

Looking for more Scandi-inspired style? Take a 360-degree tour of this sunny, Scandinavian-style home!

A bright prefab home that's just so cute
What are your thoughts on Lagom interior design? Comment below!

