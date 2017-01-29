So long Hygge, embrace Lagom: The style trend of 2017

Dominant interior design styles are aligning with new trends in health and sustainability this year as the decor style known as Lagom takes centre stage. If you've found yourself focusing on mindfulness, sustainability, and contentment as you formulated your New Year's resolutions, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the just enough Lagom aesthetic. Find out why interior design professionals everywhere love this smart, fresh trend!

Hearing about Lagom for the first time? The term has been around for centuries, translated from Swedish into an assortment of meanings revolving around just enough , sufficient , adequate , reasonable and in balance . And it's not just the Swedes who've got a single word to describe that mindful just enough way of being – there are similar words in Russian, Finnish, Turkish, Albanian, and even Ancient Greek (for the vocabulary nuts out there, the Greek term is Cleobulus, meaning moderation is best .)

No matter your culture or language, one thing is a fact: there's always a point when enough is simply enough. No matter your language, sustainability and resourcefulness are crucial elements of a healthy and balanced life. Explore these Lagom-minded styles as they incorporate furniture and decor that's beautiful but not boastful, fun but not frilly, and always functionally minded with a deep appreciation for sustainability - this style is all about quality over quantity. Leading a mindful and balanced lifestyle is always in vogue!