This down-to-earth home hides a fun personality

This unique home offers an environment blending Asian minimalism with rustic flair, making for a down-to-Earth and hassle-free living space! These architects have created a space that lives two separate lives – while the exterior is restrained and minimal in a smooth, pristine white, the interior areas of the home are filled with edgy natural materials and crafty, decorative details. You'd never guess it from your view on the sidewalk, but this home is bursting with fun personality on the inside!
The exterior of the home combines traditional Asian building elements with a distinctly minimalist style, achieving a look that downplays the facade while playing up the patterned stonework and sprouts of bamboo in front of the home. An iconic
house shape lends to the simple, timeless aesthetic of the exterior, placing importance upon tradition while brightening things up with a brilliantly white coat of paint.
Once again, the back of the home opens up to the yard with a heavy dose of minimalism, using little more than an elevated platform to create a small sun deck. Folding glass doors maximize air flow and movement as they tuck entirely out of the way, giving the living room easy access to the fresh outdoors.
What was restrained and minimalist on the outside has become playful and crafty on the inside – this open concept common area is full of fun artistic details and an eclectic mixture of patterns, surrounding by an unanticipated sense of warmth. Natural materials like recycled wood, brown paper, plants, and even a splash of recycled denim give this room a refreshingly natural and earthy aesthetic.
Some like to work in closed quarters, while others prefer the hubbub of daily life going on around them. This semi-private office gains a bit of elevation to provide separation from the living areas, but the design is clearly intended to allow for involvement in family life, even while studying at the desk. This friendly, open design allows the office space to interact easily with other spaces, transforming it into a multi-functional space that welcomes a variety of age levels, projects, and activities.
In another example of multi-functional living, this dining room table offers several different types of seating, from a double bench to separate chairs with backs. Notice how the chairs with backs have been placed closest to the wall, allowing the other side of the dining room table to open up in a friendly gesture towards the rest of the open concept space. A natural wood instills warmth and tradition, while an industrial-style lamp brings edgy personality to the room.
In this long kitchen, two vertical wooden beams bring a rustic, barn-like character to the elongated cooking space. The rest of the kitchen's features have a modern look, but not brazenly so – simplicity and practicality are key design elements of this kitchen layout. One interesting feature is the transparent glass backsplash that's subtly separating the stove from the hallway on the other side, a clever solution that allows light from the hallway to pass into the far corners of the kitchen. This invisible separation also creates a much more spacious feel than a solid wall – a key addition to this long and narrow kitchen design.
