This down-to-earth home hides a fun personality

In this long kitchen, two vertical wooden beams bring a rustic, barn-like character to the elongated cooking space. The rest of the kitchen's features have a modern look, but not brazenly so – simplicity and practicality are key design elements of this kitchen layout. One interesting feature is the transparent glass backsplash that's subtly separating the stove from the hallway on the other side, a clever solution that allows light from the hallway to pass into the far corners of the kitchen. This invisible separation also creates a much more spacious feel than a solid wall – a key addition to this long and narrow kitchen design.

