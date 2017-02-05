10 creative bedroom ideas to inspire you

Sometimes simple is best. In this bedroom it certainly works well. The clean lines and lighter tones in the walls, paint and hardwood do a wonderful job of opening the space up. Leaning on the simpler minimalist side you can experiment more with light fixtures and decor to add your own unique spin on things. Here is a before and after transforation of a house that went Minimalist.

Are you feeling inspired to re-decorate your sleeping quarters? Tell us which bedroom design you like the best below.