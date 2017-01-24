6 Canadian kitchens to stir up inspiration

You don’t have to look far and wide for kitchen inspiration. We found some for you right here in Canada! Today we'll take a look at a 6 of our favourite kitchen projects built right here in Canada.

Some moments you’ll only find in Canadian kitchens:

- Drinking Ceasars at cocktail party

- Getting your fingers stained red from too many ketchup chips

- Baking up some nanaimo bars and butter tarts

- Ashamedly fixing some kraft dinner

Here in the True North we know some professionals who are helping their clients get their homes in shape. Ready for some home-grown design inspiration?