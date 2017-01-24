6 Canadian kitchens to stir up inspiration

You don’t have to look far and wide for kitchen inspiration. We found some for you right here in Canada! Today we'll take a look at a 6 of our favourite kitchen projects built right here in Canada.
Some moments you’ll only find in Canadian kitchens:
- Drinking Ceasars at cocktail party
- Getting your fingers stained red from too many ketchup chips
- Baking up some nanaimo bars and butter tarts
- Ashamedly fixing some kraft dinner
Here in the True North we know some professionals who are helping their clients get their homes in shape. Ready for some home-grown design inspiration?
First on our list is this Shaker style kitchen by Studio Z. This quaint kitchen features marble countertops and custom cabinetry with glass panels. We love the cream toned tile in this bright and homey space inspired by Tuscany.
To get a sense of the Shaker style, check out the dark wood floors paired with warm yellow tones. Shelves show off favourite souvenirs from Tuscany and bring personality to the kitchen.
The folks at Studio Z bring us our second Canadian kitchen. This stunning room uses a striking shade of indigo to make its subtle statement. Minimalistic and hidden design features make the kitchen feel smooth and bright.
Custom built features are great for any kitchen. This wine rack look incredible. It’s also a handy and functional feature for anyone who loves to entertain.
Check out our next Canadian kitchen! Bright white features and a dark wood floor create a Scandinavian look in the room. We love the sleek cabinets and high ceilings.
Connected to the outdoors by a massive glass door, this kitchen breathes fresh air and sunshine all year long. The tall house plant brings the room a tropical vibe that we love!
Our fourth Canadian kitchen pick is by Alice D’Andrea Design. Decidedly modern, this kitchen features neutral ‘greige’ cabinets with white and ebony to harmonize. Check out the thick quartz island in the centre. Perfect for use as a workspace or casual dining spot!
Making room in the kitchen’s plan for appliances like fridges and dishwashers means that they can be easily tucked out of sight. It helps the kitchen look more sleek!
Now we’re looking to our friends at Post Architecture for their inspiring kitchen ideas. This ultra modern kitchen has clean design and crisp white features. With an all white palette, the colours from your accents really pop. Lighting under the cabinets is perfect for a little extra light when you’re working and helps set the mood when it’s time to sit down at the table.
Our last pick on our Great Canadian Kitchens round-up is this futuristic looking chrome and black kitchen. A stainless steel backsplash makes a bold statement in the room. Minimalistic features and modern furniture make it feel as if you’re in the kitchen on a spaceship! Clean and inspiring, we love the dark hues and unique light fixtures in this room.
