Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 furniture ideas to add sprinkle of unique to your home decor

Leigh Leigh
homify Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Choosing furniture that you will use for the decor and functionality of a room can be a difficult and tiring task. The furniture that you choose must be both convenient and robust, suiting your style and personality. The furniture should also balance with the colours and tones used throughout the home. 

Getting the balance right can be a lengthy research process! But if you decide on what you want first, this can be a much better option. Furniture manufacturers, carpenters and craftsmen can easily produce a model that meets your exact needs. 

In fact, if you want to design your own furniture, you can find dozens of models for inspiration on our homify site. This is why today, we have put together an array of furniture that you can use for different rooms in your house. 

In fact, after exploring these photographs, you may decide you need one or more of these pieces for your own home!

1. A magnificent bed made of beams

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is important that you make the most of your bedroom, using it to speak your personality. 

In this design, we come across a gorgeous solution where the base of the bed is made from warm and rustic wooden beams that feature drawers for storage. This is a very popular option that comes in all sorts of styles, shapes and sizes. 

Speak to a carpenter or design professional about this option.

2. A modern television unit

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you don't have a cabinet for a television unit, then you have to invest in one. It can become the most noticeable element of a living room, as you can see in this gorgeous living room.

This unit becomes integrated into the wall decor in a very functional and stylish way. It features useful compartments, a solid material and light tones. It also works for most living areas!

3. Stylish shelves

Living Room, Penintdesign İç Mimarlık Penintdesign İç Mimarlık Modern living room
Penintdesign İç Mimarlık

Penintdesign İç Mimarlık
Penintdesign İç Mimarlık
Penintdesign İç Mimarlık

For almost every room in the house, you need a simple set of shelves that you can use as a solution to storage problems. Whether its in the living room, kitchen or bathroom, shelves can make the design of a space better.

As we can see in this image, a set of shelves can be simple yet trendy. The iron structure and wooden elements make a gorgeous combination. This kind of shelving can also be the perfect DIY project!

4. Multi-purpose bed

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

If your bedroom is not big enough or if you are having trouble finding storage space, you need to make the most of every square inch like these designers have done. 

A sofa, drawers and storage units are integrated into the bed design and all slip neatly below it. 

Have a look at these 8 super smart bedroom storage ideas for inspiration for your own home.

5. Don't forget the books

SCHÖNER-WOHNEN Haus in Oberstetten , SchwörerHaus SchwörerHaus Modern living room Wood effect
SchwörerHaus

SchwörerHaus
SchwörerHaus
SchwörerHaus

You can create a very stylish and functional form of wall decor by installing a bookshelf. Not only does it make for spectacular storage, but it allows for books, decor accessories and picture frames to be put on display.

In fact, as we can see in this image, the bookcase holds books and a television, making for versatile and functional furniture. 

It's very easy to have this kind of design in your own home. Have a look at these things to consider when choosing shelves.

6. Dressing room that solves the problem of dusting

PENTHOUSE 23 , Who Cares?! Design Who Cares?! Design Modern dressing room
Who Cares?! Design

PENTHOUSE 23

Who Cares?! Design
Who Cares?! Design
Who Cares?! Design

If you want to keep your bedroom neat and organized, why not opt for a handy dressing room design?

As we can see in this modern and savvy design, the dressing room cabinets feature useful glass covers. Not only is this a great storage solution but the glass dividers allow you to see exactly where your clothes, shoes and accessories are. Yet, you'll never have to worry about dust gathering!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The pallet bed

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

As you know furniture made of pallets has become very popular in recent years. This is a great example of palette furniture, especially as it is the focal point of this gorgeous and edgy bedroom.

This is a cheap and savvy design!

8. Don't forget the garden furniture

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern Garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

In addition to indoor furniture, you can also make your own garden furniture. This table and stool set, which is very simple, can be a useful solution for every garden.

With a small, patterned cushion and some beautiful warm wooden blocks, you can end up with a gorgeous design.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one: Cool furniture for almost nothing: using pallets.

10 clever ways to a space-savvy house
Which furniture is your favorite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks