You'll want to settle in this luscious log home

Today, we are going to explore an incredible wooden log cabin, located in the Moscow region of Russia. Designed by professionals Good Wood, this massive 8,000 square foot house is made almost entirely of laminated veneer lumber.
The rooms are cozy and comfortable, with the wooden features bringing a beautiful homely, warm and slightly rustic touch to the look and feel. The rooms are also very functional and practical.
As we explore this home, you'll experience just how tranquil and serene it is. It's the perfect home for relaxing on weekends or escaping city life, with plenty of space for the whole family – and some.
From the exterior, we can see just how grand, large and majestic this wooden home. The light wooden logs make for a very country-style look and feel while the contemporary shape and abundance of glass windows and doors catch the eye.
The garden and surrounding landscape plays a huge role in the design and ambiance of the exterior space, working in harmony with the wooden features.
From this angle, we can see how wide and expansive the driveway is as well as how the home extends long ways across the property. The structure is made up of different layers and levels, allowing for more than enough space for the whole family.
We can also see how the interior spaces spill out onto terraces and balconies, allowing for a constant connection to the surrounding views, fresh air and sunshine.
The entrance of the home reveals a very quaint form of decor, with antique furniture, detailed finishes and comfortable spaces.
The entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to look warm and inviting. This is exactly what the designers have achieved here, placing cushy furniture and a functional mirror in the entrance hall. Lamps also feature throughout this space, providing the area with a wonderful, soft glow.
The artwork on the wall adds that little touch of detail and design.
In the living room, we can see just how functionality, comfort and style work together.
The designers have opted for soft, neutral colours throughout, creating a very warm environment that seems to cocoon us in its coziness. A mix of wood and stone brings a rustic touch to the interior space, connecting it with the outdoors.
It's the little details that make a big difference, however. The plush cushions and decor elements and accessories truly enhance this area, allowing it to ooze character and charm.
This more casual living room is a wonderful example of you can include a little bit of colour, texture and tone into an interior design, even when it comes to a wooden home!
The detailed tiled fireplace is incredibly unique and shows how maintaining an older structure can sometimes bring a very charming feature to a home.
The patterned sofa and soft, yellow walls are a creative twist on a living area design.
The dining room is a slightly more formal space with its dark wooden table and very elaborate and lavish chandelier, which drops down from the ceiling.
We can also see how closely it is linked to the kitchen, allowing for an easy flow between the two spaces. This makes entertaining a pleasure!
Natural light plays a role in this area of the home, flowing through the large glass windows. Netted curtains provide the interior space with some privacy, however – a great tip!
It's the little touches that make a huge difference to an enchanting home. In fact in this room, we come across a gramophone!
A detailed lamp also infuses this environment with a very historical touch, while the artwork on the walls and the beautiful wooden desk add to this.
Here we can see how the little office nook fits neatly into the corner of this area of the home.
In living areas, it's always important to make the most of corners as they often get overlooked. Slotting a desk into this space or using it for a television can be very functional and enhance the style of the space.
We end off our tour on the terrace, which features a precious swing!
This gives a very nostalgic touch to this outdoor area, working in harmony with the wooden facade and the comfortable furniture.
