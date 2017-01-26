You'll want to settle in this luscious log home

Today, we are going to explore an incredible wooden log cabin, located in the Moscow region of Russia. Designed by professionals Good Wood, this massive 8,000 square foot house is made almost entirely of laminated veneer lumber.

The rooms are cozy and comfortable, with the wooden features bringing a beautiful homely, warm and slightly rustic touch to the look and feel. The rooms are also very functional and practical.

As we explore this home, you'll experience just how tranquil and serene it is. It's the perfect home for relaxing on weekends or escaping city life, with plenty of space for the whole family – and some.

Are you curious to take a look?