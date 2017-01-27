From shabby to chic: A terrific home transformation

Today, we are going to visit France, where design professionals Claire de Bodinat / Archidesign have taken a very shabby, run down and outdated home and transformed it into a modern, ultra-chic masterpiece.
What's most impressive about this home is how the designers have managed to work within the space available to them. They've taken a very small and dark home and renovated it into a space that feels large and expansive.
We hope that as you explore these gorgeous photographs, you'll be inspired to make even the smallest of changes to your own home. Maybe a little transformation will occur for you!
Even the bright, neon light can't save this grotty home. The dark walls, bright red cabinets and even darker floors create a space that is incredibly cave-like.
If you have a smaller home, darker colours can constrict space rather than enhancing it. If you want to incorporate dark colours in your home, you need to ensure that your home receives an abundance of natural light.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
You should also make sure that only the most functional of items are on display and that you opt for furniture that isn't too chunky or doesn't take up too much space.
The living area of the home has been completely transformed. Gone are the dark colours and dingy atmosphere!
The pale blue tones and light wooden floors make for a much lighter and brighter environment, working in harmony with the sunshine that flows through the little window.
You'll also notice that the design is very minimalist. Only the most functional of items are on display, while everything else has been stored neatly out of sight.
Simple furniture, clean lines and light tones dominate. Do you see what a difference this makes?
In this image, we can see what a state the home was in. The floor is dusty and shabby, the stairs look slightly dangerous and there is rubbish everywhere, including wires and pieces of wood.
This area of the home barely looks habitable!
We can also see how old-fashioned this home is as well as how it hasn't been maintained or cared for in quite some time.
The renovated home features the restored wooden ceiling beams, which brings a very authentic and homely touch to the space. A mix of the old and the new can be very beneficial!
We can also see how the open plan design makes for a very spacious-looking living area, where the dining room and kitchen flow into one another. The bedroom is in the back corner and is separated from the rest of the home by a glass sliding door, still allowing it to flow into the living space.
Don't you love how the wooden stairs soften the look and feel of this element? The steel staircase that we saw in the previous design was quite harsh!
Tip: Install shelves on your wall for subtle storage.
In this image, we can see how items such as clothes, old furniture, decor accessories and appliances were all thrown together in one little space, making for a very chaotic and disorderly environment.
Again we can see how the darker furniture makes for a very unappealing and dingy space, which isn't helped by the clutter!
Your home should be neatly organized, especially if it is small. Have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small homes.
Now this is a modern and homely environment that anyone would want to live in.
This simple living space shows how less is so much more. Only the most functional of items are featured in this space, while a splash of colour and beauty is added in the form of a pot plant – a great tip! This connects the home to the exterior space subtly yet flawlessly.
In a minimalist and modern space, don't be afraid to use functional items as decor accessories. As you can see in this room, a functional light makes for the perfect and stylish finish to the room.
