From shabby to chic: A terrific home transformation

Today, we are going to visit France, where design professionals Claire de Bodinat / Archidesign have taken a very shabby, run down and outdated home and transformed it into a modern, ultra-chic masterpiece.

What's most impressive about this home is how the designers have managed to work within the space available to them. They've taken a very small and dark home and renovated it into a space that feels large and expansive.

We hope that as you explore these gorgeous photographs, you'll be inspired to make even the smallest of changes to your own home. Maybe a little transformation will occur for you!