The family home that's anything but blue

This family home, with its sultry blue-grey exterior, is a wonderful example of a classic and modern design.

Designed by professionals KitzlingerHaus GMBH & CO.KG, this gable roof structure with its wooden facade creates a very homely and inviting look and feel. As we explore the interiors, we will also see how it is been turned into a perfect space for a family – it's social and open.

Under the motto of: Take good care and make it better, this home was developed as a cozy space for a family of five. It was built according to their needs and wants too, ensuring that it was functional and practical.

Approximately 1,800 square meters, this is a home that you are going to want to explore today!