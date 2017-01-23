A quaint coach home to increase the value of your property

Coach homes are becoming more popular in Canada's dense urban centres where housing comes at a premium.

These unique buildings have their own entrances and are complete houses on their own, very much like a duplex. Coach houses can be used as in-law suites; function as a place for long or short term guests or or you can use them strictly as mortgage helpers by renting them out to students or working professionals to add to your monthly revenue. This can help increase the value of your property significantly. Or if you feel the need to downsize, you could easily occupy the coach home and rent out the main house to tenants. Either way, coach and laneway homes are a solution in today’s economic environment where people are looking for more financial security.