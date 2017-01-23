A quaint coach home to increase the value of your property

Coach homes are becoming more popular in Canada's dense urban centres where housing comes at a premium.
These unique buildings have their own entrances and are complete houses on their own, very much like a duplex. Coach houses can be used as in-law suites; function as a place for long or short term guests or or you can use them strictly as
mortgage helpers by renting them out to students or working professionals to add to your monthly revenue. This can help increase the value of your property significantly. Or if you feel the need to downsize, you could easily occupy the coach home and rent out the main house to tenants. Either way, coach and laneway homes are a solution in today’s economic environment where people are looking for more financial security.
For a bit of inspiration, we've got a tour of this lovely
cabin, which is located behind a house in Oxfordshire, U.K. You can easily replace an old garage or shed with a coach home but be sure to check with city hall before you build. The Gazebo Company gets credit for the construction of this quaint cabin, which is used as an entertainment space by the home owners.
This coach home is 40 mm 576 x 300 cm including the red roof shingles . The outside dimensions are 576 x 300 cm (W x D) The foundation size is 556 x 280 cm. The wall height is approximately 221 cm, the ridge height is approximately 266 cm. The canopy is 300 x 300 cm with a thickness of 40 mm. This log cabin can be mirrored. The width of the door is 142.5 cm. The door height is 190 cm. There are two opening windows measuring 86.5 x 121 cm to let the natural light in. There are french doors that open onto the deck. The wood used in the construction is Nordic Spruce.
Typically Coach homes will be constructed in the back of the home facing the back yard usually. However if the lot is large enough and there is enough room, one can easily allow for more space between the Coach home and the main house. Because they function as a whole house with all the features they tend to have a more homey feel than say apartment or condo living. Generally people like the idea of not having anyone living above or below them which can be nice.
Tucked away nicely in the corner we have a little mini bar, perfect for entertaining company on a warm summer's day. You could easily add some shelves and an extra stool to make the area feel more cozy. The wood tones on the walls and floor compliment each other nicely keeping the space feeling fresh and bright. One could also find space for an outdoor fireplace or grill. Here are some unique ways to incorporate an outdoor grill into your backyard space.
We love the use of space and how the deck makes the structure feel bigger overall. This space is the perfect hangout spot for summertime gatherings of all sorts. Having the deck face the back yard allows for more privacy as well. Contemplating a deck or patio renovation? These 19 decking ideas should get you started or browse through homify's patio section for more inspiration.