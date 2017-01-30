Home addition: This Ottawa home gets a perfect porch

The Ottawa-based architect firm, Jane Thompson Architect, deliver a wide range of projects ranging from residential projects like home additions and renovations to commercial and institutional projects. In this feature, you'll explore the result of a home addition which brought both a car port and and a front porch to the exterior of an existing neighbourhood home in Westboro. Like all of the projects from these architects, this addition was created to enhance the built environment – the existing home and neighbourhood – as well as the natural environment, like the front lawn, trees, and more subtle elements such as light and air.

Both of these structures have an additional focus on livability, as they are both examples of highly functional home features that improve the residents' lifestyle by making it more convenient to enjoy the outdoors, park and access their car, etc. As you'll discover, although these additions are placed on distinct sides of the home, they share a common theme that creates a homogeneous, intentionally shared look.