Top 5: Homes, homes and more homes

Bongers Architecten built a beautiful and quaint home that will charm the pants off of you.

At just over 1300 square feet (129 m²), this home may be smaller than your average suburban abode, but it certainly shouldn't be overlooked. In fact, this is a home that proves that good things indeed comes in small packages.

The house is built of sustainable materials, with the main structure constructed of sturdy, high-quality European Oak . The ground floor features a concrete floor with underfloor heating and rest on a foundation that is completely piled. The first floor has insulated wooden floors and is equipped with radiators for those chillier winter months.