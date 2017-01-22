Top 5: Homes, homes and more homes

Home sales in Canada hit an all-time high in 2016 so it's no wonder Canadians were particularly focused on our house tours this week. The average resale house price in Canada reached $470,861 in December, up 3.5 per cent from a year earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association reported this month. From prefabricated homes to a gorgeous Winnepeg cottage, we hope our features are keeping your dreams of home ownership alive.
Bongers Architecten built a beautiful and quaint home that will charm the pants off of you.
At just over 1300 square feet (129 m²), this home may be smaller than your average suburban abode, but it certainly shouldn't be overlooked. In fact, this is a home that proves that good things indeed comes in small packages.
The house is built of sustainable materials, with the main structure constructed of sturdy, high-quality European Oak . The ground floor features a concrete floor with underfloor heating and rest on a foundation that is completely piled. The first floor has insulated wooden floors and is equipped with radiators for those chillier winter months.
In this tour, you'll explore a home in Winnipeg that, in many ways, is the epitome of a cottage: quaint, nostalgic, and cheerful, this family home offers a living space that prioritizes the comforts of quiet family life over flashy modern features. Unit 7 Architecture – the architects behind this project – focus on creating living spaces that are functional, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing, and this home certainly fits the bill! Its spaces are communicative and friendly and its materials are simple and sturdy. It's easy to see how any family could feel right at home in this cheerful and comforting space!
In contrast to the general view that a dream house must be big and luxurious, there are a number of people – particularly those who live in the big cities – who favour a simple and less lavish lifestyle. Apart from being more budget-friendly and requiring less maintenance, a smaller house enables its residents to practise the art of optimal living with space-saving techniques and good organization. Are you contemplating down-sizing or purchasing a home that's a compact 1,000 square feet, we have 6 reasons to reassure you that you are on the right track.
Designed by the architect team Casas Cube in Spain, this prefabricated home offers the efficiency of a modular construction, but that's not all – it also offers a stylish and modern living space that plays with a crisp geometric theme. Go behind the scenes of this prefab home to explore the intersection of efficiency and aesthetics – this lovely structure, although built in a fraction of the time needed for a typical house construction, is a chic high-quality home.
Designed by Polish home building professionals Archon + Projekty Domow, this home is a suburban dream.
As we examine renderings of this home, we will see how muted tones and natural materials highlight the elevations and details of the exterior space. Large, glazed windows allow natural light to flow into the interior space while creating a beautiful connection with the garden.
The living area is spacious and comfortable thanks to the open plan design. You'll also love what the designers have planned for the kitchen!
Are you curious to take a look at this 1,800 square foot house?