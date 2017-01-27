A style-savvy home you'd want to live in

Today we explore a distinctive, two-storey house with a garage, bold lines and modern design solutions, designed by Polish homebuilding professionals Archon.

From the get go, we will experience how much of a role the surrounding views and environment play in the structure of the home with glass walls utilized throughout, allowing for a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces.

This catalogue home also features that you likely imagine in your dream home such as a beautiful and expansive terrace and a home cinema.

After exploring this 1,800 square foot house, you'll be ready to move in.