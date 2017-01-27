A style-savvy home you'd want to live in

Today we explore a distinctive, two-storey house with a garage, bold lines and modern design solutions, designed by Polish homebuilding professionals Archon.
From the get go, we will experience how much of a role the surrounding views and environment play in the structure of the home with glass walls utilized throughout, allowing for a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces.
This catalogue home also features that you likely imagine in your dream home such as a beautiful and expansive terrace and a home cinema.
After exploring this 1,800 square foot house, you'll be ready to move in.
While we will explore the rest of this home, this photograph proves to us just how magical the design is.
The modern architecture with its clean lines and mix of smooth plastered walls and wooden cladding is further enhanced by the glass windows and doors present throughout the facade.
The living area of the home opens up onto a gorgeous and spacious garden, a huge swimming pool and a fabulous terrace. This creates a whole new area for the family where they can entertain friends, enjoy each other's company, play games, swim or even just read a book in the sunshine.
The front of the home is slightly more private than the back of the home, blocking most of the interiors from view.
What we come across instead is a gorgeous mix of materials, including a solid grey stone wall, white plastered walls and a wooden facade. This mixes the rustic with the contemporary.
A garage keeps cars neatly stored out of adverse weather conditions – a feature is rather appealing to us Canadians. It also neatly packages the home.
Again we can see how much of a role the garden plays in beautifying the home.
This photograph proves to us that the surrounding views have been considered throughout the design of this impressive piece of architecture.
The wooden deck is a great material for an outdoor area like this. Wood not only looks beautiful and brings a natural touch to a space but it is durable and will last in all weather conditions.
The large glass windows and doors ensure that the landscape can be experienced from within the home from all angles.
The open plan living area ensures that the kitchen, dining room and living room all flow into one another, creating a very engaging and interactive home.
Already we can see how much of a role natural light plays in this home, flowing through the windows and illuminating the light wooden floors, white walls and white furniture.
Pale blue splashes of colour have been included throughout the living area, adding cheer and charm while the wooden furniture brings a touch of warmth.
From this angle, we can see how an entire wall has been converted into vertical storage space with books, decor accessories and other items neatly on display.
This is a great way to keep items packed away, while still allowing your personality to shine through your home.
A kitchen is the heart and soul of the home but it should be functional and sleek. Minimalism is what you want to go for!
This has been achieved in this space by opting for simple white tones and wooden elements, which create a very appealing design.
Storage is key to this savvy space, allowing everything that isn't necessary or functional to be stored neatly out of sight.
In the bedroom, the designers have injected yellow tones into the design, making for a very cheerful and charming space. The yellow tones work beautifully with the warm, wooden floors and natural light that flows in through the windows. The black furniture adds a bit of edge to the space.
When it comes to your bedroom, you want there to be a beautiful ambiance so opt for soft lighting where possible. In this image, we can see how there are several lamps, giving this room a beautiful glow in the evenings. Not only is this great for reading a book, but it's also wonderful for a bit of romance!
Even the bedroom opens up onto a spacious little terrace, where the family can enjoy the beautiful surrounding views. The large glass windows and doors create a seamless transition between the two spaces.
The outdoor furniture is savvy and durable, designed to last in all weather conditions. Yet it is also stylish and sleek. This is a wonderful combination.
