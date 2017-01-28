A bright prefab home that's just so cute

Today, we are going to visit a prefabricated wooden home in Italy, designed by professionals Eiland.

This project is a wonderful example of the advantages of prefab homes as well as how they can still make for very modern and intricate structures. As we explore this home from the inside out, you will see how there is very careful attention to detail as well as how incredible the home looks considering it was constructed in just over three months!

This home also shows how a gorgeous connection between interior and exterior spaces can be created, resulting in an open and spacious look and feel throughout.

Are you ready to take a look?