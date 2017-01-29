A bathroom for every star sign

What do you take into account when it comes to choosing decor for your home? What influences guide you when you decide on your style? It's all about your taste and preferences, of course!

However, your lived experiences also play a role. This includes the stage of life you are in, where you live and even the season. These factors determine the end result and ensure that our homes have a very unique and distinct look and feel.

There are also those who firmly believe that they should follow a guiding line, dictated by the stars. Each sign bears the mark of a common personality, which affects all areas of their lives, including decor.

Astrologists from around the world dwell on these themes and have a firm view on how the alignment of the stars at the time of a child's birth influences various aspects of their life. Today for a bit of fun on homify, we are going to focus on knowledge. We all know how tempting it is to sneak a peek at our horoscopes!

Whether we are believers or skeptics, inspirational ideas always come in handy. It's also fun to know the astrological traits of signs and try to uncover common trends and tastes. You may find that the below completely matches your personality!

This selection of bathroom ideas takes into account the general characteristics commonly associated with each zodiac sign.

Are you intrigued?