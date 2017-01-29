A bathroom for every star sign

What do you take into account when it comes to choosing decor for your home? What influences guide you when you decide on your style? It's all about your taste and preferences, of course!
However, your lived experiences also play a role. This includes the stage of life you are in, where you live and even the season. These factors determine the end result and ensure that our homes have a very unique and distinct look and feel.
There are also those who firmly believe that they should follow a guiding line, dictated by the stars. Each sign bears the mark of a common personality, which affects all areas of their lives, including decor.
Astrologists from around the world dwell on these themes and have a firm view on how the alignment of the stars at the time of a child's birth influences various aspects of their life. Today for a bit of fun on homify, we are going to focus on knowledge. We all know how tempting it is to sneak a peek at our horoscopes!
Whether we are believers or skeptics, inspirational ideas always come in handy. It's also fun to know the astrological traits of signs and try to uncover common trends and tastes. You may find that the below completely matches your personality!
This selection of bathroom ideas takes into account the general characteristics commonly associated with each zodiac sign.
Are you intrigued?
This is a fire sign ruled by the planet Mars. It is usually associated with vibrant colours such as red or orange, but it can also represent neutral or metallic colours.
These individuals can be a little bit disorganized and thus prefer simple and practical furniture as well as ample spaces. A minimalist design, such as this bathroom, is perfect!
Scorpio is a sign of air, which is commanded by Pluto. These individuals have a reputation for being bold and going for strong designs with clean lines.
They are also very homely and spend a lot of time in their home environments. Thus they enjoy luxurious furniture and modern decor as well as some classic details.
This bathroom embodies these concepts, with its modern but simple design.
Taurus is a land sign, ruled by the planet Venus.
It is one of the signs most attached to the domestic life that exists in the zodiac. Your home is your fortress, and as you love comfort, you need it to be a palace. For these individuals, quality materials and durability are valued, such as marble, leather and ceramics.
There are two types of Taurus individuals. One more sophisticated and the other more rustic. However both require good taste, practical decor and comfort.
The predominant colours for this sign are those of the earth, such as brown, beige and green, and some aquatic shades such as light blue or water green.
Gemini is a sign of air, ruled by the planet Mercury.
The Gemini individual is light, free and somewhat childlike, so he or she will always be an eternal child and his or her house reflects that. It is also a little inconsistent, with the décor and design varied according to his or her state of mind.
Their choices are therefore very varied, but generally they appreciate simple and light furniture, with shelves to contain the variety of objects and accessories. The colours are also very varied, oscillating with the inconstancy of the Gemini, although they appreciate pastel shades.
Cancer is the water sign and is ruled by the moon. Like the Taurus, the crab loves homely spaces and lives for family time. He or she likes to feel snug, surrounded by memories or familiar objects.
For this reason, their homes are usually a classic or romantic style with old and inherited furniture. The colours that dominate these cozy spaces are white, beige and light grey.
This shabby chic bathroom, designed by professionals Grand Design London, is the perfect bathroom. It features an old sewing machine that has been converted into a stand for the sink as well as an old door that has been transformed into a cupboard.
Leo is a fire sign ruled by the sun.
The Leo individuals are strong and passionate as well as exuberant and somewhat vain. Their houses are luxurious, elaborate and usually rich in detail. They love beautiful and expensive materials such as marble, crystal and unique, designer pieces.
The bathroom is the perfect place to store a Leo's creams and perfumes. It should also be a unique and breathtaking design, like this one.
Virgo is a land sign and the planet is Mercury.
Individuals ruled by this sign are discreet and sober. They like sober and practical things in light colours, but always with a hint of sophistication.
They are extremely organized and loathe things out of place, so their favorite paces are the library or the office where they can more effectively exercise their need for organization.
The perfect bathroom for Virgo reflects the same standards. It should be neat, with plenty of storage. A clean and minimalist look and feel is even better.
This is an air signed, governed by the planet Venus. It is the sign of artists and decorators.
Libra individuals are delicate and dreamy, known for their aesthetic interests and refined good taste. This results in decor that is full of harmony and elegance with pastel colours and flowered patterns. It often features a wonderful contrast between colour and neutral tones. Classic furniture with curvaceous contours are also appealing.
This bathroom is a wonderful example!
Sagittarius is a fire sign under the wing of Jupiter.
These individuals are travelers who revel in experience. They gather items and objects in their homes from places that they have visited. Due to this nomadic character, however, Sagittarius individuals are not very homely. They like open spaces.
Thus your house should be spacious and unimpeded with lots of natural light. Thus in a bathroom, they need contact with the outdoors. Opt for skylights and windows as much as possible!
Capricorn is an Earth sign under the influence of Saturn. This sign is the most homely of the zodiac.
Capricorns like the warmth of their nests. They also like practical things and classic environments. They aren't fans of excess.
Their bathroom spaces are thus very classic with an old-fashioned touch with sober colours and a functional design. It should evoke warmth and security.
Aquarius is an air sign, ruled by the planet Uranus. Aquarius individuals are irreverent and extravagant so they prefer bold and futuristic decor.
Their houses are contemporary with a very jovial, eclectic and cheeky air. The furniture is chromatic and features strong colours and unusual combinations.
Pisces is a sign of water, under the influence of Neptune, the god of the seas.
The Pisces individual is a romantic dreamer who makes their home the mirror of his or her inner self. They appreciate light and contemporary decorations with oriental influences.
The colours that they choose are usually related to the aquatic environment and are often combined with transparencies. They prefer the swimming pool or the garden, but of course they enjoy the bathroom too!
