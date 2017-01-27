14 sliding doors that optimize space to the maximum

Cordoning off a specific area or separating two different zones calls for a door of some sort. And if you are looking for something that eats up less space, is very functional as well as stylish, then sliding doors are your best bet. At present, these doors are available in a variety of materials ranging from clear glass, hammered glass, frosted glass, plastic, wood and even steel. You can get them painted or coated with paper too if you wish. So essentially, customising sliding doors has now become a breeze, as long as the dimensions are correct and the placement is aesthetic. So, check out these 14 awesome sliding door designs before you pick one for your own home.