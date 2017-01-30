This marvellous modern home melts into the landscape

Today, we are going to explore a modern home designed by professionals Trewin Design Architects, which shows just how much of a role nature can play in the decor and design of a home – even a contemporary one!

The surrounding views of this functional yet trendy home are integral to the architectural structure, resulting in a light, bright and warm environment both inside and out.

We will also witness out natural materials can merge a rustic design with a modern home flawlessly.

Are you curious to take a look?