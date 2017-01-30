Old and new find a perfect home in this country house

Today, we are going to visit House Santander, a gorgeous country-style home designed by architects Canexel.
Inspired by the buildings in the Hamptons, this home stands out for its combination of textures, its light and bright interior spaces and its synergy between the interior and exterior spaces. You'll love how openness becomes the protagonist of the home.
You'll also notice, as we explore this home, how double-heights play a role as well as how colours, shades and tones have been used to bring comfort into this very stylish space.
Are you ready to pack your bags and move to the country?
As you approach the home, which sits on the end of a long driveway and round-about, making arriving at the house quite a glamorous affair, we can see how the country-style architecture works in harmony with the rolling hills and lush trees that surround the house.
The simple cream building with the white finishes and red tiled roof makes for a very visually appealing design that is practical and classic yet modern and homely.
Don't you love how the trees, plants and shrubs enhances the exterior design?
The back of the home is very modern and sophisticated with its large glass windows and doors, which allow the home to spill out onto the spacious and expansive backyard and lush garden.
Here we can see how the rustic stone brick wall contrasts beautifully with the contemporary structure and the gorgeous greenery.
Don't you love how there is a mix between old and new?
The inside of this country-style home is open, light and bright. It features large glass windows and doors, which allows sunshine to stream in from all angles. The skylights we saw from the outside play a role too.
The kitchen and dining room flow into one another, making for a very social and interactive space.
The large kitchen island is a very contemporary touch to this home, providing a casual meeting point for the family where they can chat over cups of coffee or bowls of cereal. The trendy lamps that drop down over it make for a stylish and functional twist.
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration for your own home.
The living room is worth poking our heads into because it shows how personality and charm has been injected into the interiors without compromising on style, class or functionality.
The designers have gone for a neutral foundation but have used vases of flowers, accessories and cushions to add a little bit of colour and charm into the space.
Remember that your home is your own so you want it to reflect a little bit of who you are!
In this image, we really get a sense of how the home is connected to the exterior spaces throughout. This allows the family constant access to the beautiful surrounding views.
It also enhances the interior design, allowing the home to be filled with fresh air and sunshine throughout the day.
Don't you love the high windows, which keep the light flowing in?
In this image, we come across a covered living room that is half inside and half outside. When the glass windows are rolled back, this forms part of the exterior space. When the glass windows are rolled closed, it forms part of the interior space.
This space has clear views of the beautiful lake and green garden that surrounds the home, while the high, gable ceiling creates a very nostalgic ambiance.
Don't you love the low-key yet beautiful wicker furniture with its plush, cream cushions?
The master bedroom in this home is as cozy as it is stylish with its neutral tones, warm appeal and functional furniture. The splashes of green in the form of cushions and blankets add a bit of colour and personality to the space.
The designers have also added a vase of flowers next to the bed, which brings a natural and refreshing touch to the environment – a great tip for any room!
We end off our tour on the wooden terrace, which features a durable yet trendy wooden bench and table. The plants and flowers that decorate this exterior space make for a beautiful outdoor oasis.
Couldn't you imagine hosting tea parties outside or late afternoon lunches, with these stunning views?
Have a look at these 9 Fabulous and Super Smart Terrace Ideas for inspiration for your own home.
If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love this country style house we can all get inspired by.