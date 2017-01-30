Old and new find a perfect home in this country house

Today, we are going to visit House Santander, a gorgeous country-style home designed by architects Canexel.

Inspired by the buildings in the Hamptons, this home stands out for its combination of textures, its light and bright interior spaces and its synergy between the interior and exterior spaces. You'll love how openness becomes the protagonist of the home.

You'll also notice, as we explore this home, how double-heights play a role as well as how colours, shades and tones have been used to bring comfort into this very stylish space.

Are you ready to pack your bags and move to the country?