12 well-planned kitchens that get the recipe right

Justwords Justwords
Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Modern homeowners don’t consider the kitchen as just a place where everyday meals are cooked hurriedly. They want it to be an exciting and social space which inspires the most amateur chefs to cook up a storm. When designed with creativity, the possibilities of a kitchen are endless. It can be the heart of a home which combines technological innovations with trendy designs and beautiful colours for a comfortable culinary experience. Whether your kitchen is large or small, you will need to make sure that it is practical and pleasing. So check out these 12 ideas which can take your home to a whole new level of design inspiration.

1. Vibrant and retro

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

A sunny yellow fridge, stools with bright orange seats and peppy tiles on the backsplash make this kitchen lively, creative and very retro.

2. Black beauty

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Done up mostly in black, this kitchen looks bold and timeless. Smooth cabinets with white detailing, modern fixtures and mosaic tiles make this a very functional and stylish space.

3. Smart U-shaped counter

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

The U-shaped counter in this kitchen makes the execution of culinary chores very easy. An elegant wooden table is attached with it so that meals can be enjoyed while socialising with the chef. Trendy appliances, colourful tiles and pretty lamps add to the charm.

4. Wide and bright

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Designed by the architects at ATM Arquitetura, this kitchen takes up an entire wall and features smooth cabinets for storage needs. Customised niches accommodate the shiny appliances nicely, while the counter offers adequate room for cooking and prepping. Sunlight streaming in through the glass windows floods this space with brightness.

5. Spotless white

homify Kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

The abundant usage of white makes this kitchen feel bright, large and incredibly clean. It creates a serene space for cooking tasty meals, while under-cabinet lighting enhances the beauty of the backsplash tiles.

6. Lively and comfy

Residência Jardim Botânico 02, Adoro Arquitetura Adoro Arquitetura Modern kitchen Ceramic Orange
Adoro Arquitetura

Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura

While orange adds a dash of life to this lengthy kitchen, its wall to wall layout makes tasks comfortable. A sleek shelf above the counter holds decorative items and sauces, and we love how the light blue backsplash tiles contrast the orange touch. The tall blackboard is perfect for jotting down recipes, while bright lights make this a cheerful kitchen.

7. Warm and functional

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Warm wooden drawers and cabinets fitted with minimalistic handles make this kitchen highly functional and cosy. The counter is spacious enough for prepping or plating and the cabinets above it hold the crockery items which are needed on a daily basis. Appliances like the microwave, oven and washing machine have been accommodated nicely, and decorative backsplash tiles brighten up the kitchen.

8. Wooden elegance

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern kitchen
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

Wooden cabinets make this kitchen a very elegant and warm space, with customised niches housing all appliances neatly. The recessed lights brighten up the space adequately, while a long mirror lends the illusion of extra space.

9. Kitchen with barbeque

Projeto de Arquitetura de Interiores - Apartamento Família, Sarah & Dalira Sarah & Dalira Kitchen
Sarah &amp; Dalira

Sarah & Dalira
Sarah &amp; Dalira
Sarah & Dalira

This wood and white kitchen features a smart barbeque surrounded by wooden panels for those times when parties are hosted or the family desires a hearty meal on weekends. Cabinets, shelves and niches for appliances make clever use of the available space.

10. Compact but sensible

RESIDÊNCIA - BAIRRO JARDIM, SANTO ANDRÉ - SP, Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Modern kitchen
Arquitetura 8 – Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro

Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8 – Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro

Despite being small in size, this kitchen is beautifully organised with carefully crafted cabinets, drawers and shelves. Appliances, crockery and pots and pans are all neatly accommodated, while the turquoise shelf adds liveliness to this space.

11. American dream

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

This compact and American style kitchen is separated from the rest of the home with the help of the counter with a transparent glass body. Bright yellow stools and yellow cabinets add a funky touch to the space, while neatly housed appliances make cooking a dream.

12. Industrial chic design

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style kitchen
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Grey concrete and smart LED lighting infuse this kitchen with industrial chic beauty. The sink counter extends like an L to form a workstation of sorts, while the trendy chairs complement the wooden flooring. Light blue and smooth cabinets balance the coolness of concrete nicely.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

