12 well-planned kitchens that get the recipe right

Modern homeowners don’t consider the kitchen as just a place where everyday meals are cooked hurriedly. They want it to be an exciting and social space which inspires the most amateur chefs to cook up a storm. When designed with creativity, the possibilities of a kitchen are endless. It can be the heart of a home which combines technological innovations with trendy designs and beautiful colours for a comfortable culinary experience. Whether your kitchen is large or small, you will need to make sure that it is practical and pleasing. So check out these 12 ideas which can take your home to a whole new level of design inspiration.
A sunny yellow fridge, stools with bright orange seats and peppy tiles on the backsplash make this kitchen lively, creative and very retro.
Done up mostly in black, this kitchen looks bold and timeless. Smooth cabinets with white detailing, modern fixtures and mosaic tiles make this a very functional and stylish space.
The U-shaped counter in this kitchen makes the execution of culinary chores very easy. An elegant wooden table is attached with it so that meals can be enjoyed while socialising with the chef. Trendy appliances, colourful tiles and pretty lamps add to the charm.
Designed by the architects at ATM Arquitetura, this kitchen takes up an entire wall and features smooth cabinets for storage needs. Customised niches accommodate the shiny appliances nicely, while the counter offers adequate room for cooking and prepping. Sunlight streaming in through the glass windows floods this space with brightness.
The abundant usage of white makes this kitchen feel bright, large and incredibly clean. It creates a serene space for cooking tasty meals, while under-cabinet lighting enhances the beauty of the backsplash tiles.
While orange adds a dash of life to this lengthy kitchen, its wall to wall layout makes tasks comfortable. A sleek shelf above the counter holds decorative items and sauces, and we love how the light blue backsplash tiles contrast the orange touch. The tall blackboard is perfect for jotting down recipes, while bright lights make this a cheerful kitchen.
Warm wooden drawers and cabinets fitted with minimalistic handles make this kitchen highly functional and cosy. The counter is spacious enough for prepping or plating and the cabinets above it hold the crockery items which are needed on a daily basis. Appliances like the microwave, oven and washing machine have been accommodated nicely, and decorative backsplash tiles brighten up the kitchen.
Wooden cabinets make this kitchen a very elegant and warm space, with customised niches housing all appliances neatly. The recessed lights brighten up the space adequately, while a long mirror lends the illusion of extra space.
This wood and white kitchen features a smart barbeque surrounded by wooden panels for those times when parties are hosted or the family desires a hearty meal on weekends. Cabinets, shelves and niches for appliances make clever use of the available space.
Despite being small in size, this kitchen is beautifully organised with carefully crafted cabinets, drawers and shelves. Appliances, crockery and pots and pans are all neatly accommodated, while the turquoise shelf adds liveliness to this space.
This compact and American style kitchen is separated from the rest of the home with the help of the counter with a transparent glass body. Bright yellow stools and yellow cabinets add a funky touch to the space, while neatly housed appliances make cooking a dream.
Grey concrete and smart LED lighting infuse this kitchen with industrial chic beauty. The sink counter extends like an L to form a workstation of sorts, while the trendy chairs complement the wooden flooring. Light blue and smooth cabinets balance the coolness of concrete nicely.
