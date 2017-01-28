Your browser is out-of-date.

17 living rooms to inspire your next home renovation

Justwords Justwords
Casa Sabaneta, Artek sas Artek sas Modern living room Glass Green
Your living room is not just a space where you receive guests or entertain friends. It is a room where you unwind after a hard day at work, watch a movie, or enjoy hot beverages on a rainy day. And needless to say, it is the first room that creates a lasting impression on visitors. So naturally, your living room must be elegant, cosy and welcoming. It should be a reflection of your taste and ambitions as well. Check out these 17 rooms to gather awesome ideas now.

1. Mystery and elegance

Casa GM, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern living room
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Rendered by the architects at GLR Arquitectos, this living space combines gray, purple and black with sleek designs for a mysterious yet chic look.

2. Youthful and chirpy

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Living room
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

Bright and peppy colours, an abstract artwork and a quirky black lamp make this living room fun and creative.

3. Modern yet classic

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern living room
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Modern furnishing, gentle hues and classic accessories come together to create a lavish and comfy living space. Potted greens and bright red pieces add life here.

4. Bright and homely

Conoce esta Casa Estilo Nórdico [Barcelona], A! Emotional living & work A! Emotional living & work Living room
A! Emotional living &amp; work

A! Emotional living & work
A! Emotional living &amp; work
A! Emotional living & work

Simple and plush sofas, neat designs, soothing neutral colours and plenty of natural light are the highlights of this inviting living space.

5. Timeless combination

Departamento Doig, Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior Modern living room
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior

Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior

The blending of black and white and luxurious furnishing has made this living room timeless and elegant.

6. Colours from the sea

Ejemplos de decoración, DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA Modern living room
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA

DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA

Shades of blue and green lend pizzazz to this gorgeous white, black and grey living area.

7. From a fairytale

Итальянский квартал, Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Living room Turquoise
Alexander Krivov

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Classic furniture, soothing pastel hues, beautiful lamps and a grand mirror make this living room seem like something from a fairytale. The traditional fireplace, latticed windows and soft drapes add to the drama.

8. Breathtaking setting

Casa Sabaneta, Artek sas Artek sas Modern living room Glass Green
Artek sas

Artek sas
Artek sas
Artek sas

Glass walls offer this living space stunning views of the surrounding forested landscape. The teal and cream furniture looks classy as well.

9. Lively and energetic

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bold red cushions and a multi-coloured artwork adds oodles of energy to the elegant grey sofa and wooden coffee table here.

10. Earthy and warm

Varios, Arkiurbana Arkiurbana Living room
Arkiurbana

Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana

Earthy tones like orange, yellow, brown and rust dominate this inviting living space for a warm and cosy feel.

11. Jungle inspiration

Интерьер квартиры с намеком на фэн-шуй, Студия интерьера "SENSE" Студия интерьера 'SENSE' Living room
Студия интерьера <q>SENSE</q>

Студия интерьера "SENSE"
Студия интерьера <q>SENSE</q>
Студия интерьера "SENSE"

Go wild with a jungle-themed living room! A tall potted plant, forest inspired artworks and safari prints on rugs and cushions can achieve this effect.

12. Send a message

Apartamento torres de chico , Davecube Design Davecube Design Modern living room
Davecube Design

Davecube Design
Davecube Design
Davecube Design

For an aesthetic yet bohemian ambiance, introduce soothing colours, positive wall quotes and pictures of those who inspire you in the living room.

13. Sophisticated yet rustic

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

A rustic stone wall with inbuilt fireplace combines with robust wooden beams and soothing grey tones to create a spacious living room which is powerful and chic.

14. Tropical and charming

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

This refreshing white and wooden living space combines indoor greenery with pretty pink and other lively hues for a tropical yet feminine look.

15. Countryside beauty

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

The lavish use of wood and bright, rustic colours infuse this living space with oodles of charm and warmth.

16. Modern and colourful

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lively colours like pink, purple, green and the presence of a trendy fireplace make this white and wooden living room truly inspiring. Glass walls and skylights bring in tons of sunlight.

17. Classy and futuristic

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Luxurious textures, soft colours, fresh flowers and a stunning false ceiling with recessed lighting steal the show in this living space.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

