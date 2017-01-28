The lush garden home that invites you in

Situated in the middle of a 3-acre (1.2 hectare) plot in a townscape in Belfast, this contemporary garden house is a sight for sore eyes. Surrounded by luscious lawns and gorgeous gardens, it is a great place to connect with nature. Simple modern lines and lavish amounts of glazing help the interiors to merge with the outdoor greenery elegantly, while the interiors promise a chic and comfy lifestyle. Get ready to admire a double-height dining hall, a stunning staircase, and a ravishing bedroom. All rooms either overlook the kitchen garden or the pool area and lawns for a refreshing experience. The residence also features a media room, study, a large garage, lounge, sun room as well as space for extensive storage. Credit for this creation goes to the architects at Des Ewing Residential Architects.
Neat and modern lines, white and grey concrete and warm wooden cladding make the structure trendy and welcoming. Sleek steel railings and glass balustrades for the balconies add to the contemporary appearance, while the surrounding garden looks verdant and lively. It is hard to miss the profusion of outdoor spaces which allow inhabitants to soak in some sun and fresh air.
Wooden cladding all along the upper storey lends the backside of the house lots of character and warmth. A manicured green lawn and tall trees make this a perfect spot for the kids to play and have fun.
Large sliding glass doors visually connect the interiors with the backyard as you can see here. And the outdoor dining arrangement is simply wonderful!
From this angle, you can clearly see how the structure combines different materials like locally sourced stone, wood and concrete for a unique look. Large glass windows add a hint of stylishness to the home, while the white paving contrasts the greenery beautifully.
Sleek furniture, sober shades and trendy lamps make the interiors contemporary and functional. The open plan layout merges the kitchen with the dining and living seamlessly, while large glass doors bring in sunlight. The white walls contribute to the bright and sunny atmosphere, with the bright purple highchairs adding colour here.
The uniquely curving staircase is a designer element in this house, with the double height ceiling ensuring airiness and spaciousness. Glass windows near the ceiling make sure that the insides receive as much sunlight as possible.
Glass walls on two sides make the bedroom a stunning haven of peace and relaxation. Enjoy refreshing views of the verdant outdoors as you sink into the plush greys and whites of the large bed. Sheer grey curtains and a cosy armchair for reading ensure this room’s dreamy ambiance.
