The lush garden home that invites you in

Justwords Justwords
Garden House Set in Lush 3 Acre Site Within Area Of Townscape Character, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Situated in the middle of a 3-acre (1.2 hectare) plot in a townscape in Belfast, this contemporary garden house is a sight for sore eyes. Surrounded by luscious lawns and gorgeous gardens, it is a great place to connect with nature. Simple modern lines and lavish amounts of glazing help the interiors to merge with the outdoor greenery elegantly, while the interiors promise a chic and comfy lifestyle. Get ready to admire a double-height dining hall, a stunning staircase, and a ravishing bedroom. All rooms either overlook the kitchen garden or the pool area and lawns for a refreshing experience. The residence also features a media room, study, a large garage, lounge, sun room as well as space for extensive storage. Credit for this creation goes to the architects at Des Ewing Residential Architects.

Inviting first look

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Neat and modern lines, white and grey concrete and warm wooden cladding make the structure trendy and welcoming. Sleek steel railings and glass balustrades for the balconies add to the contemporary appearance, while the surrounding garden looks verdant and lively. It is hard to miss the profusion of outdoor spaces which allow inhabitants to soak in some sun and fresh air.

Beautiful rear view

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Wooden cladding all along the upper storey lends the backside of the house lots of character and warmth. A manicured green lawn and tall trees make this a perfect spot for the kids to play and have fun.

Outdoor pleasures

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Large sliding glass doors visually connect the interiors with the backyard as you can see here. And the outdoor dining arrangement is simply wonderful!

Texture play

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

From this angle, you can clearly see how the structure combines different materials like locally sourced stone, wood and concrete for a unique look. Large glass windows add a hint of stylishness to the home, while the white paving contrasts the greenery beautifully.

Bright and modern interiors

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Sleek furniture, sober shades and trendy lamps make the interiors contemporary and functional. The open plan layout merges the kitchen with the dining and living seamlessly, while large glass doors bring in sunlight. The white walls contribute to the bright and sunny atmosphere, with the bright purple highchairs adding colour here.

Stunning design

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

The uniquely curving staircase is a designer element in this house, with the double height ceiling ensuring airiness and spaciousness. Glass windows near the ceiling make sure that the insides receive as much sunlight as possible.

Breathtaking bedroom

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Glass walls on two sides make the bedroom a stunning haven of peace and relaxation. Enjoy refreshing views of the verdant outdoors as you sink into the plush greys and whites of the large bed. Sheer grey curtains and a cosy armchair for reading ensure this room’s dreamy ambiance.

Other pictures from this project

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

