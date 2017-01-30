A solar-powered home full of sun-kissed charm

Our search for a beautiful and modern country home has brought us to Poland today. LK & 1196 is a single family house which is a part of the project called “Promotion of renewable energy sources and modern systems to diversify the sources and methods of their use as a component of environmental protection in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie”. Rendered by the architects at LK & Projekt SP. ZO.O., this quaint and sprawling mansion is a mix of traditional and contemporary elements. Lavish use of wood and glass lend warmth and openness to the building, while sleek designs and sober colours make for trendy interiors. Surrounded by lively greenery, this residence is perfect for escaping from the city noise and connecting with nature.
A long and wide country road cutting through lush fields takes us to the beautiful house. It looks quaint, traditional and inviting from here. The manicured garden is faintly visible as well.
Sloping grey roofs, timber-clad walls and dashes of white peeping from here and there make the building elegant and quaint. The pillared patio seems apt for outdoor meals or simple relaxation. Glass adds modernism to the structure.
From here you can clearly see how the sloping roof on the left has been used to accommodate solar panels for producing electricity in an eco-friendly manner. An outdoor niche houses wooden logs to build a cosy fire in winter, while the presence of skylights ensures that the interiors stay bathed in sunlight. The combination of wood and white for the walls looks very enticing.
Luxurious and tall glass windows help the house on this side to connect with the garden beautifully. This also ensures that sunlight floods the common areas like the kitchen, dining and living generously.
A more modern version of dormer windows can be seen on the side which houses the garage. These are essentially a mix of normal glass windows and skylights and help the interiors to stay naturally bright. The garage door in wood looks warm and elegant as well.
Lavish amounts of glazing allow the indoors to stay naturally lit and also offer stunning views of the lawn and trees in the distance. Light-hued wooden flooring and bright white walls also contribute to the spacious and airy feel. Don’t miss the unique staircase with floating wooden steps and glass balustrade.
The common areas like the living, dining and kitchen merge nicely with each other owing to the lack of interior walls. The furniture is trendy, simple yet sophisticated, while the modern fireplace subtly demarcates the dining from the living. Glass windows on almost all sides make the home bright and cheerful.
