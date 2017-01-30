A dated bathroom gets a modern makeover

No matter how dilapidated or drab a home is, extreme renovation can transform its look and feel dramatically. And the same holds true for bathrooms. So today, we are going to let you take a sneak peek at the magical makeover of a gloomy and shabby Italian bathroom from the 70s. Thanks to the architects at Architetto Alberto Colella in Milan, the revamped bathroom is a delightful sight to see. It’s contemporary, bright and soothing on the senses. And all this was achieved without shifting the original walls or changing the layout of the bathroom.