10 ideas to give your bathroom a splash of unique

The bathroom is one of the rooms that we use daily so it should be functional and aesthetically-appealing. It should not be neglected in the design process!

Furthermore, this room usually requires a little bit more creativity than most. There is no formula for the perfect bathroom, but there are tips and tricks that allow us to breathe new life into this space so that it's no longer just a functional room in the house.

That being said, functionality is also very important when it comes to designing this room. One should be able to move around the bathroom easily. It should also feature all of the right materials.

This is why today on homify, we've curated a selection of 10 gorgeous bathrooms designed by top professionals from around the world. We hope they are fodder for your renovation.