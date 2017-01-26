Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 inviting ideas for the entrance of your home

Justwords Justwords
Yeşil Vadi Erguvan Evi, İstanbul., BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

The main entrance or entryway of a house doesn’t often receive enough attention while the building is planned. They are often adorned casually too, if at all. But remember that your entrance is the first thing that makes a lasting impression on your guests after they have soaked in the look of the facade. So naturally, it should be aesthetic, functional and welcoming. Today, we have brought you 8 stylish ideas which will inspire you to create a stunning entryway easily. Read on to know more.

1. Let your creativity shine

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Ditch traditional designs and unleash your imagination to create a unique entryway. Take a cue from this rebellious space done up in bold black and yellow, with fun wall letterings and trendy lights. The black pillar is painted in chalkboard paint and is perfect for scribbling cute things.

2. Simple but elegant

Gold Towers Konut, Treso İç Mimarlık Treso İç Mimarlık Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Treso İç Mimarlık

Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık

A minimalistic entryway like this one can go well with the rest of your home’s decor and look elegant as well. Rendered in grey and white with decorative mirror panels on the left, the entryway seems classy and soothing. The sleek white table and stylish false ceiling add to the charm. Credit goes to the interior architects at Treso iC Mimarlik.

3. Harmonious ambiance

D&S Altaş Home, yücel partners yücel partners Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
yücel partners

yücel partners
yücel partners
yücel partners

Using colours which complement each other is mandatory for stylish entryways. Or it might end up producing a jarring effect. This entrance foyer for instance makes use of soothing tones like grey, white and wood for a peaceful vibe. The modern lamps add to the attraction.

4. Functionality and textures

SO EVI, DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

This gorgeous entryway combines beautiful floor tiles with exposed brick walls for a rustic and exotic look. The wood and iron storage unit is perfect for organising shoes and coats and balances the boldness of the black ceiling.

5. Smart space utilization

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Do you have a staircase near the entrance with idle space underneath it? Then get it fitted with clever pull-out units like the ones shown above. These can feature multiple shelves and rods for hanging coats and arranging shoes. Functional as well as elegant right?

6. Light and bright

ÇUBUKLU VADİ EVİ, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Soothing cream tones and beautiful lights make this entryway look spacious, cosy and welcoming. Traditional moulding adds character to the walls, while large paintings lend colour.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Sheer opulence

Yeşil Vadi Erguvan Evi, İstanbul., BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK

BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK
BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK
BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK

Luxurious designs and stunning lighting can make your entryway one of a kind. This one for instance brings soft beige and cream hues together along with a glamorous floor, beautiful table and stylish chandelier. The staircase looks elegant with indirect lighting as well.

8. Black and white symphony

Mekan Tasarımı, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

Tall and elegant black doors, glossy white flooring, smooth walls and a uniquely arched ceiling make this entrance classy and full of character. A wooden stool with red seat adds colour to the space, making it interesting.

Here’s another story - A couple builds themselves a gorgeous front porch

Let your kitchen reflect your star sign
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks