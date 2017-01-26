8 inviting ideas for the entrance of your home

The main entrance or entryway of a house doesn’t often receive enough attention while the building is planned. They are often adorned casually too, if at all. But remember that your entrance is the first thing that makes a lasting impression on your guests after they have soaked in the look of the facade. So naturally, it should be aesthetic, functional and welcoming. Today, we have brought you 8 stylish ideas which will inspire you to create a stunning entryway easily. Read on to know more.
Ditch traditional designs and unleash your imagination to create a unique entryway. Take a cue from this rebellious space done up in bold black and yellow, with fun wall letterings and trendy lights. The black pillar is painted in chalkboard paint and is perfect for scribbling cute things.
A minimalistic entryway like this one can go well with the rest of your home’s decor and look elegant as well. Rendered in grey and white with decorative mirror panels on the left, the entryway seems classy and soothing. The sleek white table and stylish false ceiling add to the charm. Credit goes to the interior architects at Treso iC Mimarlik.
Using colours which complement each other is mandatory for stylish entryways. Or it might end up producing a jarring effect. This entrance foyer for instance makes use of soothing tones like grey, white and wood for a peaceful vibe. The modern lamps add to the attraction.
This gorgeous entryway combines beautiful floor tiles with exposed brick walls for a rustic and exotic look. The wood and iron storage unit is perfect for organising shoes and coats and balances the boldness of the black ceiling.
Do you have a staircase near the entrance with idle space underneath it? Then get it fitted with clever pull-out units like the ones shown above. These can feature multiple shelves and rods for hanging coats and arranging shoes. Functional as well as elegant right?
Soothing cream tones and beautiful lights make this entryway look spacious, cosy and welcoming. Traditional moulding adds character to the walls, while large paintings lend colour.
Luxurious designs and stunning lighting can make your entryway one of a kind. This one for instance brings soft beige and cream hues together along with a glamorous floor, beautiful table and stylish chandelier. The staircase looks elegant with indirect lighting as well.
Tall and elegant black doors, glossy white flooring, smooth walls and a uniquely arched ceiling make this entrance classy and full of character. A wooden stool with red seat adds colour to the space, making it interesting.
Here’s another story - A couple builds themselves a gorgeous front porch