5 ways to make your home more enticing to buyers

Selling your home is a dizzying and complicated experience. You have to meet so many realtors, inspectors, insurance dealers, and bankers. It can be one of the most stressful times in our lives.Then all your work comes to a head and it's finally time to sell! You might have run out of enthusiasm and you're ready to leave it all to the realtor.

Don’t lose heart! At homify, we want you to do all you can to attract the best offers. That’s why we’re encouraging you to go beyond the typical staging routines and find ways to make your home shine. Markets across canada are overheated. How do you make your home stand out in a crowded market place? Read our list of tips to find out!