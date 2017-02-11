Friendship built this stunning home in the forest

This unique dwelling in the forest was developed as one architectural composition, with both structures that comprise it featuring similar details. The owners are good friends and wanted to create a place where they could get away from the hustle and bustle of busy city life and enjoy the simpler pleasures of life. They decided to build a unique getaway in the forest just outside the city limits.There were many challenges constructing two buildings on such a complex terrain. Contrary to local tradition, the designers decided to save the existing trees and work more in harmony with nature. Lots of natural and local materials were used in building these two homes, which boast a fusion of wood, stone, glass and concrete. Double-height ceilings and windows in both buildings offer breathtaking views of the mountains and sky. It's truly a magical place to get away to.
This beautiful property in the lush mountainous landscape offers amazing views and a real sense of peace and oneness with nature. These beautiful floor to ceiling windows allow one to witness all the gorgeous surrounding scenery. It really feels like you are in the heart of the forest with views like this. The abundance of natural light that flows through is immeasurable. There is nothing quite like country living, here is another lovely getaway in the hills for your viewing pleasure.
This home embodies harmony with nature in so many different ways, shapes and forms. We love the use of all the natural elements in the construction of this house, the tile, wood and stone finishes blend nicely together giving the house a
cabin in the woods feel but with a modern spin. If you like the country style here are some additional homes you make like to look at.
Dinastia Designs did a really wonderful job keeping nature in mind when constructing the design for these structures. Conventionally all too often the property is cleared away of all the trees before building commences without much thought or consideration for the nature and habitat that exists there. Working the design into the natural environment instead of removing it adds tremendously to the beauty of this property.
These grand floor to ceiling windows have to be one of the nicest features of this stunning home. Not only do they let loads of natural light in but allow one to soak up the beautiful surrounding panoramic views of the forest on all sides. The deck looks like a lovely place to read a good book or have morning tea and toast. The sharp symmetrical edges and crisp angles contribute to the contemporary modern feel of the home. The structure looks as if it's meant to be there amidst the green lush landscape.
The backyard area opens up sort of like a courtyard, with a stone path connecting the two homes. Fitting in nicely level with the ground is the pool, it gives an elegant appeal to the space. You can step right into the water without having to go up or down steps. The pool cover is easily accessible making it a breeze to put on when playtime is over. This backyard truly feels like a mini retreat in the forest. We imagine the lucky owners love to hangout here in the summertime and host amazing gatherings with their friends and families.