Banish these 5 decor mistakes from your bedroom

明暗のあるシンプルモダンの家
Who doesn’t want a luxurious bedroom which perhaps opens up to a sunny terrace and comes with an attached bathroom, a walk-in closet and an amazing bed? But often, a lack of attention to detail makes the bedroom cluttered and depressing instead of relaxing. Remember that your bedroom should be a sanctuary where you can sleep peacefully, be romantic and nurture your dreams. Don’t let an excess of unnecessary things, the wrong furniture or anything else destroy it. Stay away from the 5 decor blunders to gift yourself a beautiful bedroom.

1. Pick the right carpet

Bedrooms with wood or laminate floors are often cold and unfriendly in the mornings. So bring home a large and cosy carpet which goes well with the rest of the decor. Avoid excessively busy patterns or loud colours. Also make sure that it is firmly fixed to the floor and doesn’t slip.

2. Keep disorder at bay

Never allow clutter to consume your bedroom. Use light colours on your walls and floor and incorporate sleek and minimal closets to store clothes, blankets, shoes and accessories. Overflowing drawers are an eyesore! If you want to go for open wall units or shelves, then make sure that the items you keep in them are arranged by size and colour. This will create a sense of visual uniformity.

3. Say no to uncomfortable beds

Don’t settle for anything but the best when it comes to the bed. Choose a good piece with a plush and supportive mattress, cosy bed linen and comfy pillows. Pick colourful bedspreads or printed cushions if you want a bit of liveliness in your bedroom. Or take a cue from this neutral and elegant bedroom designed by the home builders at Terajima Architects.

4. Too many pictures can be a disaster

Family photos or images of that memorable holiday can make your bedroom look warm and cosy. But don’t overdo it. Avoid too many pictures and for the ones you really want, pick minimalistic frames in neutral hues. Also stay away from loud themes or very colourful pictures for a soothing atmosphere.

5. Exposed cables are a big no

Most modern bedrooms today feature various multimedia devices like laptops, smartphones, tablets, TV and more. And all of these require a power source to work. But loose or exposed cables in the bedroom can not only look ugly, but can be potentially dangerous as well. So plan adequate number of sockets from beforehand while designing your bedroom. Cables can be cleverly concealed by the bedside tables as well. And try to minimise the use of devices before sleeping. It can be distracting and might deprive you of pure rest.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

