Banish these 5 decor mistakes from your bedroom

Most modern bedrooms today feature various multimedia devices like laptops, smartphones, tablets, TV and more. And all of these require a power source to work. But loose or exposed cables in the bedroom can not only look ugly, but can be potentially dangerous as well. So plan adequate number of sockets from beforehand while designing your bedroom. Cables can be cleverly concealed by the bedside tables as well. And try to minimise the use of devices before sleeping. It can be distracting and might deprive you of pure rest.

Here’s another story - 11 decor ideas for a blissful bedroom