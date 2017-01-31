Your browser is out-of-date.

A cottage-style home for a cozy life

Justwords Justwords
While exploring the charming Polish countryside, we came across this house called Bez designed by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl. It is a neat and quaint little structure with a spacious attic and a delightful patio. Soothing hues and warm wooden and brick detailing ensure that the house stands out from its neighbours. Glass windows lend a modern look, while well-maintained greenery surrounds the property for a refreshing setting. Read on to know more.

Charming facade

A traditional gabled roof lined with red tiles and white plastered walls make the house seem like something from a fairytale. Stylish glass windows and an elegant wooden door complement the building well, while the stone cladding around the entrance add visual depth. Neatly manicured lawns and tall trees contrast the grey pavement and add colour to the house.

Elegant perspective

The sharp slope of the roof and neat lines of the side facade make for a very elegant statement. Tall glass windows allow sunlight to enter the home, while the patio beckons with its green edging and charming trellis. From this angle it also becomes apparent that the house features an attic.

Beautiful patio

Soothing brick cladding on a part of the wall make the patio subtly rustic and charming. Lush greenery creates a refreshing ambiance, while robust wooden furniture in white makes outdoor seating pretty and comfy. These furniture pieces can withstand unfavourable weather conditions easily and last long too. The spot is ideal for sunbathing, enjoying afternoon tea or indulging in cosy chats with loved ones.

Ground floor plan

It is easy to understand from this floor plan that the common areas like living, dining and kitchen are smartly planned and spacious. The kitchen enjoys ample privacy from the living and dining areas, but at the same time the interiors are open and airy.

First floor plan

With three spacious bedrooms and a big bathroom, the first floor caters to the private needs of the inhabitants. The attic has been simply yet elegantly utilised.

Have we whet your appetite? You'll find more inspiration in this family home that's a sunny step up.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

