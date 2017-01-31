This eco-friendly house shines in its simplicity

Eco-friendly homes which are sustainable and have modular construction are a rage nowadays. That is why; today we will take a tour of this simple yet fashionable residence created by the eco-design experts at Ecospace Espana in Barcelona. Located in the middle of a vast and lush field, this house combines wood and glass in a practical and stylish way to ensure coziness and stylishness. The interiors are spacious, trendily furnished and uses simple, soothing hues for a relaxing impact. Get ready to explore a modern paradise which is far away from the noise of the city.
Blackened wooden slats lend character and texture to the exterior walls of the house. They perfectly contrast the light-hued wooden window frames, creating a bold and unique look. Lavish amounts of transparent glazing allow the interiors to receive tons of sunlight and stay warm naturally.
The simple yet elegant lines of the home become apparent when we view it from a distance. The black and light wooden combination goes very well with the natural surroundings, while the slatted balustrade of the roof is a unique touch.
Light-hued wooden flooring and bright white walls make the living area look spacious and open. It merges with the formal dining and kitchen, making the house look expansive and airy. Dark grey sofas and a sleek coffee table invite you to relax, chat and soak in the verdant beauty of nature through the massive glass windows.
Clad in wood on practically all sides, this casual dining space opens up to refreshing nature through a large glass wall. The furniture is solid, simple and in tune with the countryside spirit. Recessed lights cast a golden glow over the rustic setting, allowing you to enjoy the simple things in life.
Soothing white and light wooden tones unite to make this bedroom cozy and relaxing. The bed looks luxurious in its white and grey avatar with a headboard that stuns. Minimalist decor is the secret ingredient which helps this bedroom shine.
After sunset when the interior lights are switched on, the home glows mysteriously like a secret jewel. Golden light escapes through the gaps between wooden slats, making the house look stylish and special.
