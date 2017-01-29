Inspiring tranquility: The home with dove grey interiors

The right interiors set the mood of your home. Bold colours energize and rustic furnishings bring comfort.

Today, we’ll tour a modern villa that inspires tranquility with its restrained palette. White, grey, and natural oak at the heart of the design. They anchor the home in its effortless style.

On our tour, we’ll see modern and luxurious fixtures and spacious interiors. Our last stop will be a quick visit to the special wine cellar that transports us to Medieval Times. Get ready to feel serenity wash over you as we begin our tour!