Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Style battle: Modern vs rustic living rooms

Leigh Leigh
121 Hillcrest Drive, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

If you having been going crazy trying to figure out the right style for your living room, then the time for salvation has come!

Today's homify article clarifies the difference between two different trends of interior decor, which contrasts materials, textures and design features.

A rustic living room or a modern living room, that is the question. We are going to explore these themes and help you to find a style that suits your needs and wants. 

Let's make this room the star of the house!

Rustic: ode to wood

CASA TECTÓNICA EN TIGRE, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Modern living room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Boasting a rustic style, this design by professionals Parrado Arquitectura gives wood the place that it deserves showing how simple yet elegant it can be.

The interesting thing about this material is that it introduces texture and tone into the living space, while giving the room a natural appearance. This is a wonderful, earthy ambiance that is unique and refreshing.

Rustic: Every detail matters

Kütük Dilim Sehpalar!, odywood odywood Living roomSide tables & trays
odywood

odywood
odywood
odywood

This is a true rustic style, usually associated with country-living. However, it is possible to insert this same look and feel in your living room without even leaving the city!

 For this design, you need to employ materials that are a little more rugged. Opt for stone walls, raw wooden furniture and earthy colours for the textiles and carpets.

Rustic: Welcome skins

Metamorfoza domu w Bieszczadach, deco chata deco chata Living room
deco chata

deco chata
deco chata
deco chata

An element that really makes a dent in country-style is the leather from animals, creating a natural interior environment. It makes you feel like you are apart of the wild. 

It is not necessary to have authentic animal skin – opt for synthetic materials that are of excellent quality. You won't even notice the difference!

Carpets, the upholstery of armchairs or details in accessories – everything is welcome in this material.

Modern: the essence of emptiness

VL, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern living room
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

Unlike the rustic style, a modern living room can create a very unique setting.

Opt for a stripped space where only the most necessary of furniture and accessories are included, allowing the space to breathe freely.

Materials such as glass, stainless steel and black leather introduce texture and tone into a very pure and simple environment.

Modern: all in one

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

One of the guidelines when it comes to the interior decor of modern living rooms is the fusion of environments. 

Thanks to these inclusive aesthetics, the dividing walls are eradicated, which gives rise to large spaces that are very interactive and engaging.

Modern: black and white

121 Hillcrest Drive, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern living room Furniture,Picture frame,Property,Couch,Comfort,Wood,Interior design,Living room,Architecture,Building
Sonata Design

121 Hillcrest Drive

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

The perfect combination that sums up the ideal modern living room is the contrast of white and black. In this design, we can see how the striking nature of these tones speak for themselves.

Just like a game of dominoes, these forms lean on each to create a very balanced and unique atmosphere.

We've also got a few expert tips for decorating a small living room.

This eco-friendly house shines in its simplicity
Are you a modern or a rustic kind of decorator?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks