Style battle: Modern vs rustic living rooms

If you having been going crazy trying to figure out the right style for your living room, then the time for salvation has come!

Today's homify article clarifies the difference between two different trends of interior decor, which contrasts materials, textures and design features.

A rustic living room or a modern living room, that is the question. We are going to explore these themes and help you to find a style that suits your needs and wants.

Let's make this room the star of the house!