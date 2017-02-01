Style battle: Modern vs rustic living rooms

If you having been going crazy trying to figure out the right style for your living room, then the time for salvation has come!
Today's homify article clarifies the difference between two different trends of interior decor, which contrasts materials, textures and design features.
A rustic living room or a modern living room, that is the question. We are going to explore these themes and help you to find a style that suits your needs and wants.
Let's make this room the star of the house!
Boasting a rustic style, this design by professionals Parrado Arquitectura gives wood the place that it deserves showing how simple yet elegant it can be.
The interesting thing about this material is that it introduces texture and tone into the living space, while giving the room a natural appearance. This is a wonderful, earthy ambiance that is unique and refreshing.
This is a true rustic style, usually associated with country-living. However, it is possible to insert this same look and feel in your living room without even leaving the city!
For this design, you need to employ materials that are a little more rugged. Opt for stone walls, raw wooden furniture and earthy colours for the textiles and carpets.
An element that really makes a dent in country-style is the leather from animals, creating a natural interior environment. It makes you feel like you are apart of the wild.
It is not necessary to have authentic animal skin – opt for synthetic materials that are of excellent quality. You won't even notice the difference!
Carpets, the upholstery of armchairs or details in accessories – everything is welcome in this material.
Unlike the rustic style, a modern living room can create a very unique setting.
Opt for a stripped space where only the most necessary of furniture and accessories are included, allowing the space to breathe freely.
Materials such as glass, stainless steel and black leather introduce texture and tone into a very pure and simple environment.
One of the guidelines when it comes to the interior decor of modern living rooms is the fusion of environments.
Thanks to these inclusive aesthetics, the dividing walls are eradicated, which gives rise to large spaces that are very interactive and engaging.
The perfect combination that sums up the ideal modern living room is the contrast of white and black. In this design, we can see how the striking nature of these tones speak for themselves.
Just like a game of dominoes, these forms lean on each to create a very balanced and unique atmosphere.
