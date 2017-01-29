10 charming homes that exude a natural warmth

Wood exteriors are the easiest and most effective way to make your home exude a natural warmth and glow. Itis a versatile material that can bend to fit your design. If you are going for a rustic, modern, or traditional look, homify can connect you with professionals who can help you realize your vision.

Not only is wood beautiful, it’s also durable and environmentally sustainable. Wood will be on trend for a long time to come. Let’s take a look now at our list of wood houses and get inspired by their warm facades.