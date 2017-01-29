10 charming homes that exude a natural warmth

Wood exteriors are the easiest and most effective way to make your home exude a natural warmth and glow. Itis a versatile material that can bend to fit your design. If you are going for a rustic, modern, or traditional look, homify can connect you with professionals who can help you realize your vision.
Not only is wood beautiful, it’s also durable and environmentally sustainable. Wood will be on trend for a long time to come. Let’s take a look now at our list of wood houses and get inspired by their warm facades.
This handsome villa is charming! The all wood exterior makes it look extra homey. The orange-red tones of the home shine thanks to the extravagant outdoor terrace. We love the simple garden outside because the fresh green tones make the warm wood pop even more.
This futuristic log cabin is stunning. The main level is built of thick, roughly hewn logs creating a stable base for the home. The second level shows off the gabled roof of the home and its angles. There’s an inset balcony on the second level with high windows to let light in.
This home seems to glow from within. This minimalist inspired house shows off the rosy sunset glow of wood. The covered terrace is the perfect place to show the versatility of wood.
This modern wood house takes up a traditional asian design element by creating a private terrace in the middle of the home. It’s a clever design that brings nature into the heart of the home. We love this gorgeous wood deck!
This home looks like a temple with its steeply sloped roof and sculptural wood elements. Solar cells on the roof help the home to generate its own energy. Outside lamps and skylights make the radiate warmth. We love the wood paneled exterior because it reminds us of a sauna or cabin.
The perfect setting for a wood house is amidst nature. This simply designed home capitalizes on the fact that wood will never go out of style! Sleek and clean, the pine wood exterior is energizing and refreshing.
Wood is the perfect material with which to experiment with bold shapes and designs. This modern home strikes an elegant balance with its striking shapes and angles. We love that steeply pitched roof! Without a wood exterior, the home might look too cold and uninviting.
If you’re in an off the grid setting, you almost have to use wood in your design. The wood in this home looks more subdued than the bold natural warm tones we’ve seen so far. This house is painted grey but the wood still makes the interiors feel cozy and warm!
Even lovers of ultra modern design will find that their all white look can be warmed up with wood. The wood actually enhances the brightness of this design. Concrete and wood pairings are going to be one of the most stylish home design trends in the coming years. For more, check out our feature on a cool concrete house made warm with wood.
Our last home uses a two-toned look to create a retro-inspired home. The dark and light contrast creates depth and brings symmetry to the design. This home, too, seems to glow from within and the light coloured wood highlights the natural warmth inside.
Want more home inspiration? How about a tour of this hillside home that strikes a healthy balance.