Home decor inspired by the natural: Rich wood themes

Versatile, timeless, and natural, wood is a favourite among home building materials. Revered for it's dynamic textural qualities and the rich array of wood varieties, wood can be smooth and polished, carved and painted, stained, grooved, warped, sanded, recycled, and also simply left in its natural, raw state. Unlike other natural materials such as stone or clay, wood brings with it a certain lightness and warmth that serves to create a familiar, friendly, and effortless feeling in a space.
From rustic homes to sleek modern interiors, let's explore a variety of wood-centric interiors created by architects and interior designers with a deep appreciation for the versatility and effortlessly beauty of this precious natural resource!
Many bathrooms opt for a sterile, polished look, while this one aims for a friendlier vibe. Rough textures bring a rustic feeling into the space, with a highly unique wood-clad tub making it known that wood is the clear protagonist in this bathroom design.
Long, solid beams bring a historic, rural character to this modern family home, complimented by the rural accents of a recycled cart, wooden stool, and woven rugs. What would otherwise be a lofty, modern interior has become an earthy space imbued with the perfect amount of countryside charm.
This dream house spared no expense (indeed, the architect who built this home was given an unlimited budget and timeframe in order to create the clients' home of dreams). One of the highlights of this masterpiece is the use of wood as a decorative surface that brings energy and motion to the floor's design. Sharp white walls provide a clutter-free canvas for this diagonal wood design to shine, an intricate work of art that can be enjoyed every time you glide across its smooth, polished surface.
Surprisingly, this home is a renovation – not a fresh build! Find out more in this full tour.
In this interior scheme, wood is used in various ways, offering a complex variety of shapes, hues, and textures. Wooden planks bring a strong vertical emphasis to this space, as the wooden slats from the stairs appear to extend in an echo that continues all around the upper floor. Below, a wooden floor offers a large variety of darker tones, bringing a softer, more grounded feeling to the lower floor. A custom-made TV table and mantle showcase the versatility of wood as well, this time with geometrical and abstract undertones.
Many examples of wooden designs focus on the rustic and charming qualities of wood, drumming up images of cozy chalets and lacy crochets. However, this interior highlights wood as an element of modern design. While still bringing a certain earthiness to the floors and ceilings of this space, this bold wooden
mirror image has distinct modern flair. From floor to ceiling, a polished wooden surface has been used to instill a balance between immaculately glossy and effortlessly natural.
A more traditional example of a wooden interior, this Swiss chalet is characterized by simple lines, a modest colour palette, and heartwarming blend of neutral, natural tones. Austrian timber brings a golden glow to the walls that give a warm embrace to an assortment of charming antiques and soft, comforting textures. A wood-clad chimney stands warmly in the center of the room, inviting a friendly fireside conversation.