Home decor inspired by the natural: Rich wood themes

Versatile, timeless, and natural, wood is a favourite among home building materials. Revered for it's dynamic textural qualities and the rich array of wood varieties, wood can be smooth and polished, carved and painted, stained, grooved, warped, sanded, recycled, and also simply left in its natural, raw state. Unlike other natural materials such as stone or clay, wood brings with it a certain lightness and warmth that serves to create a familiar, friendly, and effortless feeling in a space.

From rustic homes to sleek modern interiors, let's explore a variety of wood-centric interiors created by architects and interior designers with a deep appreciation for the versatility and effortlessly beauty of this precious natural resource!