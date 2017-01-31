Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Home decor inspired by the natural: Rich wood themes

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
SilverWoodHouse, Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Versatile, timeless, and natural, wood is a favourite among home building materials. Revered for it's dynamic textural qualities and the rich array of wood varieties, wood can be smooth and polished, carved and painted, stained, grooved, warped, sanded, recycled, and also simply left in its natural, raw state. Unlike other natural materials such as stone or clay, wood brings with it a certain lightness and warmth that serves to create a familiar, friendly, and effortless feeling in a space. 

From rustic homes to sleek modern interiors, let's explore a variety of wood-centric interiors created by architects and interior designers with a deep appreciation for the versatility and effortlessly beauty of this precious natural resource!

​1. Rustic bathroom

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Many bathrooms opt for a sterile, polished look, while this one aims for a friendlier vibe. Rough textures bring a rustic feeling into the space, with a highly unique wood-clad tub making it known that wood is the clear protagonist in this bathroom design.

​2. Country living

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Long, solid beams bring a historic, rural character to this modern family home, complimented by the rural accents of a recycled cart, wooden stool, and woven rugs. What would otherwise be a lofty, modern interior has become an earthy space imbued with the perfect amount of countryside charm.

​3. Wooden highlights

SilverWoodHouse, Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Joao Morgado – Architectural Photography

SilverWoodHouse

Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography
Joao Morgado – Architectural Photography
Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography

This dream house spared no expense (indeed, the architect who built this home was given an unlimited budget and timeframe in order to create the clients' home of dreams). One of the highlights of this masterpiece is the use of wood as a decorative surface that brings energy and motion to the floor's design. Sharp white walls provide a clutter-free canvas for this diagonal wood design to shine, an intricate work of art that can be enjoyed every time you glide across its smooth, polished surface. 

Surprisingly, this home is a renovation – not a fresh build! Find out more in this full tour.

​4. Rich variety

M4-house 「重なり合う家」, Architect Show Co.,Ltd Architect Show Co.,Ltd Modern houses
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

Architect Show Co.,Ltd
Architect Show Co.,Ltd
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

In this interior scheme, wood is used in various ways, offering a complex variety of shapes, hues, and textures. Wooden planks bring a strong vertical emphasis to this space, as the wooden slats from the stairs appear to extend in an echo that continues all around the upper floor. Below, a wooden floor offers a large variety of darker tones, bringing a softer, more grounded feeling to the lower floor. A custom-made TV table and mantle showcase the versatility of wood as well, this time with geometrical and abstract undertones.

​5. Wood made modern

House by River side, Matos Architects Matos Architects Modern houses Solid Wood Wood effect
Matos Architects

House by River side

Matos Architects
Matos Architects
Matos Architects

Many examples of wooden designs focus on the rustic and charming qualities of wood, drumming up images of cozy chalets and lacy crochets. However, this interior highlights wood as an element of modern design. While still bringing a certain earthiness to the floors and ceilings of this space, this bold wooden mirror image has distinct modern flair. From floor to ceiling, a polished wooden surface has been used to instill a balance between immaculately glossy and effortlessly natural.

Tour the full home in this ideabook!

​6. Cozy cabin

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Living room
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

A more traditional example of a wooden interior, this Swiss chalet is characterized by simple lines, a modest colour palette, and heartwarming blend of neutral, natural tones.  Austrian timber brings a golden glow to the walls that give a warm embrace to an assortment of charming antiques and soft, comforting textures. A wood-clad chimney stands warmly in the center of the room, inviting a friendly fireside conversation.

An adorable chalet tucked away in tropical hills
Share your insight on these wooden homes and wood home decor below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks