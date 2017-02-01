6 homes that get luxe mountain living right

Bold, impressive, and completely over the top, this luxury home brings mountain living to entirely different level. Sleek, illuminated surfaces with golden lights give this structure an energetic, futuristic appeal, and features like an upscale patio fireplace, granite tile slabs, and a double decker assembly of cliff-hanging pools add to the pure majesty of this home, which enjoys a location jutting out into the Los Angeles skyline.

