A holiday home straight out of a fairytale

The architects of Thule Blockhaus GMBH have embraced tradition in this holiday house project, creating a family vacation spot full of old-fashioned furniture, down-to-Earth country charm, and traditional building materials. Like something from the Goldilocks fairytale, this sweet country cottage is not too big and not too small, a fine example of a carefree, balanced design that gets everything
just right.
Approaching the site from the side, you see a traditional silhouette characterized by a chalet roof and second floor balcony, with a friendly front porch mirroring the balcony below. Symmetry speaks loudly in this traditional design, with the structure offering an iconic, almost cartoonish
house shape with evenly placed windows adding to the classic symmetrical layout.
Situated on a grassy slope, this holiday home gives its inhabitants a lovely view of the misty hillside and wild brambles that bring about an appropriately wild feeling as they closely surround the home. In this view, it's also possible to see the clay roof tiles, their reddish hue topping off the traditional wood cottage build.
For a family who likes to get away from it all, enjoying together the simpler things in life, this dining nook is the perfect setting. A corner bench constructed from wood brings up imagery from Grandma's kitchen, with checkered curtains and an antique table contributing to the old-fashioned look. Never showy, this interior is all about the small comforts and ordinary moments that a family can experience while on their shared escape.
This tiny kitchen is all this little cabin needs, with enough space for a few dishes and a modern stove whose appearance is meant to reflect that of an antique cook stove.
This family obviously doesn't see an issue with blending work with play, as this multi-functional living room houses an assortment of furniture for a large range of activities. A couch full of fluffy furs invites you to sit a read a calming book, while the laundry room appliances sit not too far behind you. A storage cabinet and cleaning supplies are also housed in the corner of the room, indicating that practicality and utility are value that this family wants to prioritize, even on vacation.
Small decorative items like this bundle of dried lavender flowers bring a charming rustic atmosphere to the interiors of the home. WIth a backdrop of knotted tongue-in-groove wooden boards, natural details like this one are given a lovely stage for highlighting their natural beauty.
Here, an ornately curved, old fashioned wicker rocking chair rests peacefully in front of the fireplace. With the mantle and fireplace offering a crisp modern style and the rocker conjuring up images of days of old, this scene cooks up a heartwarming vision of simple family traditions that can withstand the tests of time.
In a small floor plan, every square foot counts. These space-saving stairs are a touch more narrow than a typical staircase, and their open design opens up space for storing outdoor gear underneath.
