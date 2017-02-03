Meet WaterNest 100: The home that floats

This orb-like, organically-inspired home has been named
WaterNest 100 by architects at Giancarlo Zema Design Group, who have created a unique home environment surrounded by water on all sides! This ecological floating habitat rings in at 1 million Euro; the structure took years of research and specialization in water constructions before it could be completed. The home is just over 1,000 square feet, but there's absolutely nothing
square about this home! Full of fluid lines and smooth textures, the entire living space offers an artistic and highly sensory interpretation of the element of water, with flowing imagery embedded into the custom furniture, layout, and the very walls of the home.
The WaterNest is designed to float along rivers, lakes, bays, atolls, and sea areas with calm waters. The home is accessed by a boardwalk resembling a fishing dock, which arrives at a friendly balcony.
A view at night shows a cool, dark exterior enveloping an energetic and hospitable interior. The building is composed entirely of recycled glued laminated timber, with a recycled aluminum hull – in fact, the architects explain that the use of materials and sustainable production methods make this unit recyclable (again!) up to as much as 98%. On top, you can see an ample array of photovoltaic panels that are seamlessly incorporated into the dome shape of the roof. The architects have also designed the home with a natural ventilation and air conditioning system, lowering the home's energy use to allow classification as a low-consumption residence.
Throughout the home, you're met with a pleasing array of furniture that playfully mirrors the fluid environs of the home, with oblong and circular shapes adding unusually smooth surfaces to the space. While the WaterNest is design to be set up in various ways and for various purposes (office, vacation home, gallery, lounge, etc.), the contemporary furnishings in this example are set up as a living room for residential use.
For many, there's nothing more relaxing than being
away from it all – what better way to achieve a sense of peace than in a floating home where water laps quietly at the border as you drift off to sleep? Once again, the bedroom is characterized by the same organic theme in its contemporary furniture, which is recycled and recyclable in addition to being creative and unique.
The WaterNest has many intended uses – in this example, the interior is set up as a trendy bar and lounge. The interior scheme is characterized by natural natural materials, soothing colours, and soft shapes, creating warm and welcoming environment. In contrast to the cool blue waters that surround the home, the interior houses a certain soft, golden warmth. This dynamic contrast establishes a harmonious balances between cool and warm aesthetics, with fluidity as a uniting element between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Functioning as a little eco-friendly world within itself, the WaterNest is a stunning example of how talented teams of architects, scientists, and designers are working to create innovative ways to live that are both beautiful and kind to the natural environment!
