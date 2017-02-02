8 ideas for a stunning small bathroom

Small spaces are always a challenge when it comes to designing or decorating them. A small bathroom especially demands creativity and a keen aesthetic sense to become a space which is comfy and pleasant. After all, this is the room you access first after waking up and also right before hitting the bed. So take a look at the ideas discussed here and pick one which suits your needs, your bathroom and your taste. Created by reputed architects and designers, these bathrooms will leave you asking for more!
To lend a small bathroom some personality, framed paintings in sober colours are the way to go. For instance, in this bathroom designed by the architects at Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura, the black and white pictures have been mounted on the extra space on the mirror. Light colours like grey and white create a spacious ambiance for these pictures to stand out.
Lively hues like blue, red, yellow and green can shift focus from a bathroom’s size towards its unusual aesthetics. This tiny bathroom for example benefits from colourful geometrically inspired tiles, a large mirror and trendy sanitary wares.
By cladding the walls and ceiling entirely in wood, a very rustic, warm and cosy ambiance has been achieved in this bathroom. Wood is perfect for natural insulation and works wonders in cold climates. The lively green ceramic tiles contribute to a youthful feel here.
Smart organisation is of paramount importance in small bathrooms. Take a cue from this stylish white and wooden space fitted with a sleek sink counter with shelf, trendy stools, rods and niches. These help in arranging towels, toiletries, laundry and more. A neat glass panel for the shower, bright white hues and minimal designs make the bathroom look bright, spacious and clean.
Using stylish colours or designs is not enough to make your compact bathroom shine. The lighting must be creative too, to make a lasting impact. Check out these unusual circular and wall-mounted lights which add pizzazz to the warm wooden elements here.
Uniquely designed partitions between the shower and sink or sink and WC can add a whole new dimension to your small bathroom. This white partition for instance is composed of playful white circles and it enhances the functionality of the space.
Green mosaic tiles lend a very youthful and refreshing touch to this otherwise simple but elegant bathroom. These tiles look very decorative and are available in multiple shapes, sizes and colours to suit your preference.
Beautifully patterned and creative tiles in the shower space add oodles of style to this trendy bathroom. Using this idea for just one wall is adequate. We also love the sleek cabinet above the WC and large drawers under the sink for storage purposes.
