8 ideas for a stunning small bathroom

Justwords Justwords
Projeto F & M, Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Small spaces are always a challenge when it comes to designing or decorating them. A small bathroom especially demands creativity and a keen aesthetic sense to become a space which is comfy and pleasant. After all, this is the room you access first after waking up and also right before hitting the bed. So take a look at the ideas discussed here and pick one which suits your needs, your bathroom and your taste. Created by reputed architects and designers, these bathrooms will leave you asking for more!

1. Framed artworks

Projeto F & M, Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura

Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura
Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura

To lend a small bathroom some personality, framed paintings in sober colours are the way to go. For instance, in this bathroom designed by the architects at Ricardo Cavichioni Arquitetura, the black and white pictures have been mounted on the extra space on the mirror. Light colours like grey and white create a spacious ambiance for these pictures to stand out.

2. Vibrant hues

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lively hues like blue, red, yellow and green can shift focus from a bathroom’s size towards its unusual aesthetics. This tiny bathroom for example benefits from colourful geometrically inspired tiles, a large mirror and trendy sanitary wares.

3. Rustic bliss

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura
zanella architettura

zanella architettura
zanella architettura
zanella architettura

By cladding the walls and ceiling entirely in wood, a very rustic, warm and cosy ambiance has been achieved in this bathroom. Wood is perfect for natural insulation and works wonders in cold climates. The lively green ceramic tiles contribute to a youthful feel here.

4. Organised and elegant

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

Smart organisation is of paramount importance in small bathrooms. Take a cue from this stylish white and wooden space fitted with a sleek sink counter with shelf, trendy stools, rods and niches. These help in arranging towels, toiletries, laundry and more. A neat glass panel for the shower, bright white hues and minimal designs make the bathroom look bright, spacious and clean.

5. Creative lighting

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using stylish colours or designs is not enough to make your compact bathroom shine. The lighting must be creative too, to make a lasting impact. Check out these unusual circular and wall-mounted lights which add pizzazz to the warm wooden elements here.

6. Innovative partitions

BANHO DA SUÍTE DO HOTEL BOUTIQUE - Morar Mais por Menos BH 2012, Anna de Matos - Designer de Ambientes e Paisagismo
Anna de Matos – Designer de Ambientes e Paisagismo

Anna de Matos - Designer de Ambientes e Paisagismo
Anna de Matos – Designer de Ambientes e Paisagismo
Anna de Matos - Designer de Ambientes e Paisagismo

Uniquely designed partitions between the shower and sink or sink and WC can add a whole new dimension to your small bathroom. This white partition for instance is composed of playful white circles and it enhances the functionality of the space.

7. Power of mosaic

Uma cobertura estilo moderno e minimalista, Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores
Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores

Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores
Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores
Oleari Arquitetura e Interiores

Green mosaic tiles lend a very youthful and refreshing touch to this otherwise simple but elegant bathroom. These tiles look very decorative and are available in multiple shapes, sizes and colours to suit your preference.

8. How about artistic tiles?

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

Beautifully patterned and creative tiles in the shower space add oodles of style to this trendy bathroom. Using this idea for just one wall is adequate. We also love the sleek cabinet above the WC and large drawers under the sink for storage purposes.

For more ideas, read another story - 6 design hacks for a stunning bathroom

This Winnipeg home gets a futuristic face-lift
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

