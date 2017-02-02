A home made special with a splash of colour

Welcome to the beautifully planned and culturally rich Spanish capital Madrid. The home we are ready to tour today is situated here and it is a perfect blend of modernism and love for colours. The flooring of Casa Lagasca was executed by the experts at Tarimas de Autor and it is thanks to them that we have some beautiful images with us now. Trendy furnishing, smart storage solutions, sleek and minimal designs are among the things that make this home special. Wooden flooring runs throughout the house for a warm and cozy feel, while white walls lend a spacious look. The spacious area of 1,400 square feet has been beautifully utilized to accommodate all functional areas by following an open plan layout. Stylish lights also add to the charm of this residence.
A sleek blue couch makes the living space fun and inviting, while inbuilt shelves on the right provide ample storage space. To the left is the dining area, and behind the couch you will find the open kitchen.
We love how a sleek iron frame in black subtly separates the living from the kitchen. The difference in textures of the ceilings of these two areas hints at this demarcation too.
Large windows with sheer curtains allow sunlight to flood the living and dining with happiness. The natural wood coffee table is a rustic touch, while the fashionable purple chair is perfect for relaxing with a book. The TV takes up the wall in between the windows allowing both diners as well as those in the living space to watch it.
Delightful yellow chairs accompany a wooden table with glass stands for a cheerful dining experience. A large potted plant and a unique chandelier add pizzazz here.
The bench on the other side of the dining table flaunts sober grey cushions jazzed up by the presence of two dark green ones.
Smooth white surfaces and glossy counters make the kitchen a bright, spacious and clean space. The trendy island is accompanied by minimalistic stools so that guests can easily socialise with the chef. Large windows bring in natural light, while potted greens and modern lamps add elegance.
The wall at the end of the kitchen features smooth inbuilt cabinets for storing all essentials. Niches have been customised to house the shiny chrome appliances as well. Also note how ample space has been left between the counter and island for easy movement.
White and light wooden tones make this spacious bedroom a soothing and dreamy space. Colourful cushions and a dark blue headboard lend colour though. But what impressed is the open tub next to the bedside table. It invites you to take a luxurious bath right after waking up or just before hitting the bed.
The sleek and simple sink unit is out in the open as well, and looks fashionable with a large mirror, trendy sinks and neat shelf underneath. Glass doors were used to keep the shower and WC separate from the bedroom without hampering the visual openness.
Matching beds in white and grey with sunny yellow cushions make the kids’ bedroom simple yet pretty. A quaint bedside table holds the lamp, while a long niche in the teal wall offers space for organising books and such.
Light wooden tones pair with white for a calm and relaxing ambiance in this bathroom. A sleek and modern sink unit, fashionable fixtures, a stylish round mirror and smart glass doors for the shower are the highlights here.
Take another tour - A space-savvy home you can learn from