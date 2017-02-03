The chalet home with a wonderful warm glow

With a location like the Swiss Alps, which home wouldn’t look inviting? This chalet makes lavish use of wood and stone and modern designs to make the living experience beautiful as well as functional. Wood adds tons of warmth in each and every room, while stone appears here and there for a rustic touch. Contemporary and practical designs and smart storage solutions ensure the comfort factor here. Soothing lights and luxurious textures are other things you should watch out for in this tour. Most rooms offer stunning views of the Alpine range, besides bringing in sunlight. The attic of this chalet has been gorgeously utilized too. All furniture and accessories were supplied by Baur Wohnfaszination GMBH and are very tasteful.
Wooden elements pair with stone flooring for a uniquely rustic and charming entryway. The seat surrounded by wooden cabinets is perfect for taking off shoes, and the table with the potted plant looks elegant too.
Wooden flooring and a rugged stone wall with inbuilt fireplace make the living area warm, cosy and quaint. It merges nicely with the elegant dining space and receives lots of natural light through the massive glass doors. Neutral hues and trendy furniture make for an inviting ambiance.
Almost entirely clad in wood, the large and rustic kitchen is a warm space to indulge in cooking tasty meals. Inbuilt cabinets, niches for appliances and a large island with a black top make the kitchen functional too. At the very end, you will find the breakfast nook.
Working in the kitchen is a dream owing to the trendy and convenient appliances present here.
A simple yet elegant and large shelf makes the library space very welcoming. A sleek ladder aids in reaching the books in top shelves, while large windows offer breathtaking views of nature. This spot is ideal for painting and listening to music too.
Natural stone makes a unique appearance in this modern yet rustic wine cellar. Neat organisation coupled with soothing lights creates an enchanting vibe.
This wooden staircase not only livens up its creamy white environment, but its glass balustrade looks very fashionable too. Recessed lights brighten each step stylishly.
Wood and soft shades of white and grey make this bedroom cozy, relaxing and very luxurious. Plush textiles, modern furniture and gorgeous lamps on either side of the bed add to the dreamy atmosphere.
Tall glass windows allow the bedroom to soak in ravishing views of the nature outside.
Textures like silk and velvet pair with soothing colours and warm wooden elements for an unforgettable experience in this bedroom. The seating nook on the other side of the bed is especially inviting when you want to unwind with hot coffee or read a book.
Floor to ceiling wooden closets on either side make the dressing room cosy, functional and elegant. Partially frosted glass windows keep the space bright, while stylish stools allow you to sit while looking for something specific.
Done up in wood and white, this spacious bathroom features a luxurious tub, a trendy shower enclosure and stylish sanitary wares. Sleek niches in the wall offer organisation space along with the sink cabinet.
Once again, wood and white pair up for a cosy and practical ambiance in this bathroom. A wall-mounted sink counter, a large mirror and transparent glass shower doors ensure a spacious and open feel. Niches help in organising toiletries, while a rain shower promises tons of bathing pleasure.
Wood makes a stylish statement in the attic too, just like in all other rooms. The sloping roof comes with a skylight to bring in the sun, and cosy furniture ensures a very relaxing time here. Soothing lights, a unique corner table, artefacts inspired by wildlife and trendy glass balustrades complete the attractive look here.
