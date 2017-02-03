The chalet home with a wonderful warm glow

With a location like the Swiss Alps, which home wouldn’t look inviting? This chalet makes lavish use of wood and stone and modern designs to make the living experience beautiful as well as functional. Wood adds tons of warmth in each and every room, while stone appears here and there for a rustic touch. Contemporary and practical designs and smart storage solutions ensure the comfort factor here. Soothing lights and luxurious textures are other things you should watch out for in this tour. Most rooms offer stunning views of the Alpine range, besides bringing in sunlight. The attic of this chalet has been gorgeously utilized too. All furniture and accessories were supplied by Baur Wohnfaszination GMBH and are very tasteful.