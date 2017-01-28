This home will make you reach for loftier goals

Upon entering this amazing loft you are struck with its luxurious modern vibe. The way the space opens up is perfect, there is an inherent flow to that leaves you eager to see what's just around the corner. The dining area has an elegant yet cozy feel to it. The table seats eight people, perfect for entertaining. The highlight however is the unique way they've stored wood for their drop-down fireplace. It's an eye-catching feature that not only divides the space but blends perfectly with the modern-rustic elements throughout the space.