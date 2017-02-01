The perfectly Instagramable boho-chic home

Rarely do we come across a home that has perfectly Instagramable interiors like these! Today we’re checking out a project that blends boho-chic style with Scandinavian influence to create a gorgeous home.

A simple black and white palette punctuated with rich pops of colour makes the home stand out. The modest interiors are amplified with white walls reflecting natural light. Let’s start our tour now and get ready to pin these pics to your home inspiration boards!