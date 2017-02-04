5 family homes that are utterly quaint

Do you dream of having your own home one day? Then you are not alone. Countless others share this dream, but the time, effort and expense involved often dissuade them from their goals. So to inspire you no matter what your desire or budget is, we have collated 5 beautiful homes here. These flaunt different architectural styles, sizes, colours and materials. Read more so that you know what to go for when you are ready to build your house. Save the images you like for future reference as well.
This grey and white house with quaint sloping roofs and textured walls in places make a lasting impression on whoever sees it. A neat garden and earthen planters add charming touches to this property by the architects at HQ-Design.
Situated in the district of Balıkesir Sındırgı in Turkey, this villa occupies an area of 200sqm. Elegant gables and large glass windows add pizzazz to the structure. the wrought iron and stone fence is eye-catching as well.
This prefab home was conveniently created in the factory in modules, and then assembled on site as per the design. Its American style architecture and soothing colours make for a very inviting picture here.
Constructed with wood and reinforced concrete, this farmhouse-like home is a sight for sore eyes. Situated on a sloping plot of land, it is surrounded by lush greenery and shaded by tall trees. Quaint red sloping roofs and neat latticed windows lend countryside charm to the home.
With an area of 1,400 sq. ft. at its disposal, this house seems like something from a fairytale. The steeply sloping roof is reminiscent of Central European rural architecture and houses the attic bedroom. A number of windows feature rounded contours for an adorable look, and the patio follows a similar design as well. A manicured garden and large shimmering pool promise oodles of outdoor pleasure here.
