25 modern fences to frame your yard with style

Justwords
Lagos del Norte, estudio|44
Besides securing your house and garden, fences impact the aesthetics of your property too. Beautiful fences enhance the value of the home and make a style statement which impresses visitors even before they reach your porch or living room. So today, we have brought you 25 elegant fence designs which will give you loads of ideas for your own project. From wood to steel, stone and concrete, these fences are all set to suit all kinds of taste and budget.

1. Simple natural wood

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44
estudio|44

estudio|44
estudio|44
estudio|44

Simple and elegant, this fence is affordable and complements all kinds of homes. Just make sure it is waterproof and termite-proof.

2. White wooden charm

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Stylish and peaceful, this fence enhances the beauty of the garden as well as the gazebo-like structure. Credit goes to the architects at Paula Herrero Arquitectura.

3. Natural logs

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

Crafted from wooden logs, this fence looks beautifully rustic and soothing on the eyes.

4. Light and modern

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

This lightweight but robust stainless steel fence is perfect for keeping kids and pets away from the pool area.

5. Textured wall

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Uniquely textured, this solid wall offers sufficient security to the house and looks stylish as well.

6. For the terrace

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

Lightweight, wooden and painted white, this fence offers privacy to the terrace and lends a natural and chic look to the decor.

7. Beautiful stone wall

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

This sturdy wall not only protects the home, it looks elegantly rustic yet contemporary as well.

8. Green wall

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory – Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Wooden fences are perfect for growing lush creepers besides ensuring security.

9. Wood and concrete splendour

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

Concrete and wood come together here to create a solid and stylish fence peppered with potted greens.

10. Zen appeal

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

The protective stone wall also augments the Zen-like calm in this verdant garden along with the Buddha statue.

11. Rustic and cosy

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

The stone wall pairs with the wooden floor and small garden to create a rustic and inviting space for outdoor pleasures. The colourful furniture lends a cheerful vibe.

12. Artistic in wood

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Creative wooden gates can infuse your yard or garden with tons of artistic personality and uniqueness.

13. Double dose of wood

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele – Holz im Garten

Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele – Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

A double wall of wooden slats protects this garden and keeps it safe from the scrutiny of outsiders. The inner wall is light and stylish, while the outer wall is more robust.

14. Sleek iron

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

Light, simple and chic, this iron fence in black goes well with the concrete frames.

15. Charm of bamboos

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin
Taffin

Taffin
Taffin
Taffin

Protected by tall, lightweight yet strong bamboos, the yard looks soothing, nature-friendly and uniquely beautiful.

16. PVC possibilities

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Though it’s slightly more expensive than natural materials like wood or bamboo, PVC offers you the freedom to play around with attractive designs. It is light and robust too.

17. More PVC

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Crafted from PVC, this lattice-like decorative fence looks light, innovative and very stylish.

18. Low and pretty

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

If security is not of paramount importance, go for low and quaint wooden fences like this. They look charming and the home looks more inviting as well.

19. When paired with red bricks

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

You can combine the low wooden fence we saw before with red bricks to create a rustic and fairytale look for your property.

20. Concrete and wood meet again

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors
Contractors

Contractors
Contractors
Contractors

This concrete wall is extremely efficient in securing the house, but gets a dash of elegance and warmth through the cleverly placed wooden slats.

21. Curves are in

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

The curvy design of the white blocks makes the protective wall look creative, and it adds oomph to the beautiful garden too.

22. Medley of materials

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Different materials like bamboos, tall shrubs and engraved steel come together to make this fence one of a kind.

23. Vibrant wall

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Concrete walls don’t have to be boring. Paint them in bright colours for a stunning and energetic look.

24. Varnished wood meets red bricks

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects
New Images Architects

Private House – Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

This gorgeous backyard enjoys the presence of a large red brick wall as well as an elegant fence made of varnished wood. The visual impact is stunning.

25. Smart stainless steel

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

With a base made of concrete slabs and the top half composed of decorative stainless steel panels, this fence looks intriguing and unique.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

