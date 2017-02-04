This weekend home in Winnipeg boast natural sophistication

The architects and designers from Unit 7 Architecture showcase another one of their contemporary designs in a tour of this weekend beach home in Winnipeg. Situated in a lightly forested area near the lake, this home enjoys a setting rich in both greenery and sunlight, and the open, airy design of the home reflects the fresh, spacious setting both inside and out. This weekend getaway offers an interior atmosphere that's crisply polished while maintaining a natural feeling, striking a sophisticated balance that places the inhabitants in both a luxurious and laid-back state of mind.