6 versatile ways to use IKEA's Kallax shelf

If you haven't heard of or seen IKEA's Kallax shelf, you're in the minority: this interior design behemoth has been known to strike a successful balance between attractive and affordable with many of their popular products, and the Kallax library unit is one of their most iconic. The concept is simple: a furniture unit composed of equally-sized stacked squares, with endless possibilities for positioning, function, length, and height. The simple design makes this an easy project to assemble at home – probably one of the biggest points in its favour when shoppers are wandering the aisles looking for a simple, quick fix. Lightweight, compact, and sturdy, you can spot this style of cubby shelf in many an apartment bedroom, tidy closet, kindergarten classroom, and maybe even your dentist's office.

This popular decor product is available in many colours and dimensions. It's also available with wheels, it can be filled with pull-out baskets, and, due to its homogeneous nature, can be placed against the wall just as easily as it can be left in the centre of a room. Explore the suggestions from the interior design experts on homify, and discover ways to incorporate this versatile – and affordable – piece of furniture into your home in various ways!