You'll want to spend your summer in this Canadian cottage on a cliff

The interior scheme is characterized by energetic and structured lines, softened by the addition of colourful furniture, soft fabrics, and playful patterns, as seen in this view of the living room. With bold rectangular windows and exposed structural beams placing a strong emphasis on square angles and intersections, the warmth and cheer provided by a plush rug and patterned pillows makes an artistic – and high impact – statement!

